Providence Chamber Music Series opens Sept. 22

CHARLOTTE – The Providence Chamber Music Series opens for the 2019-20 season with “Music Today,” featuring music of the 21st century.

The program begins with Alhambra Tiles, a multi-media work by Winthrop University music professor Ronald Keith Parks.

During the performance of “Alhambra Tiles,” Parks will present a slideshow of the tiles, bas reliefs and mosaics of Alhambra Palace in Granada, Spain that inspired the composition (Amy Orsinger-Whitehead flute and piccolo, Christopher Griffin horn and Tomoko Deguchi piano).

The other two compositions on the program are Chris Mitchell’s “Hinge” (Erinn Frechette flute, Matthew Darsey viola, and Stephanie Wilson percussion) and “An Island, Adrift” by Andriy Igorovich Sovetov (Erinn Frechette flute, Matthew Darsey viola, and Andriy Sovetov piano).

The free event starts at 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Providence United Methodist Church, 2810 Providence Road.

Call 704-333-9536 or 704-366-7442 or visit www.providenceumc.org/music for details.