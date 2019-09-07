Open Streets 704 returns Sept. 15

CHARLOTTE – Open Streets 704 invites visitors to walk and play in car-free streets through neighborhoods from West End to Dilworth at its eighth semi-annual event.

The event weaves through venues, such as Romare Bearden Park, BB&T Ballpark and Bank of America Stadium from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 15. Dozens of free activities will be offered in four zones: Health & Wellness, Physical Activity, Environmental Awareness, and Arts & Sciences. The event includes free bike rentals from B-Cycle and Trips for Kids.

More than 33,000 people enjoyed wide-open streets last spring.

Visit www.openstreets704.com/route for details.