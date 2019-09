Charlotte Foust created “Sienna Spice” on 40×30 canvas. Photo courtesy of Foust Studio

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Foust is exhibiting ”Fall into Abstraction,” a new collection of abstract paintings inspired by the colors of autumn.

The opening reception takes place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at Foust Studio, 700 East Blvd.

Visit www.charlottefoust.com for details.