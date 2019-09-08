Beads Inc. continues Make and Wear Nights this fall

Photo courtesy of Beads Incorporated

CHARLOTTE – With the success of their summer season “Make and Wear Nights,” Beads Incorporated is kicking off the fall season by offering these as regular classes.

Located at 339 Circle Ave., the retail and design studio specializes in finished jewelry and creating unique, one-of-a-kind pieces with an award-winning staff. It is offering the following “Make and Wear” nights in September and October:

• Suede Strap Necklace: Participants learn how to make the perfect fall necklace feature multi-strand bone, wood and metal. Offered Sept. 10 and Oct. 23 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. It costs $56.50.

• Choker Duo: Attendees learn how to make two chokers using delicate crystals and adorning them with charms or focal beads. This Make and Wear class is open to beaders 13 and older. Offered Sept. 19 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. It costs $42.50.

• Hoop Earrings Two Ways: The class makes statement earrings made out of crystal beads. One style is wire wrapped onto hoop forms and one will be strung on beading wire. Offered Sept. 25 and Oct. 15 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. It costs $42.50.

• Stretch Bracelet Stack: Attendees make a wooden stretch bracelet stack (three bracelets) featuring a mix of wood, bone and crystal beads. Offered Sept. 28 and Oct. 9 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. It costs $42.50.

• Tassel Necklace: Learn how to make this classic beaded look featuring a wooden or stone bead necklace and adding accents of bone, wood and crystals. Offered Oct. 1 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. It costs $48.50.

Beads Incorporated will supply the materials, staff assistance, complimentary soft drinks, water, glasses and plates. Visit https://beadsinc.com/calendar to register for classes.

“We are thrilled with the amazing success of our ‘Make and Wear’ events and to now offer them as a regular class,” CEO Christine White said. “These classes are a great opportunity to learn how to hand make beautiful pieces for yourself or as a gift. Come join us this fall and see firsthand how DIY jewelry making can be accessible, fun and personalized.”