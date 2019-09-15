15 to follow on Instagram

I feel like I see the same posts on Instagram every day…friends who seem to travel all the time and never work, influencers not-so-subtly plugging another product, pictures of my aunt’s cat, clothes from brands I can never afford and Kim Kardashian’s butt.

If you can relate to at least one of these, it’s time to shake up your feed. Here are 15 Instagram accounts to follow if you want some variety in your life (sorry Kim):

@lobsterdogsfoodtruck

Warm, buttery lobster on a toasted bun; avocado stuffed with crab, lobster, shrimp or ahi tuna. If you haven’t tried Lobster Dogs, are you even living? They post weekly schedules, so it’s easy to get your fix.

@ncarolinecann

Get an all-access pass to the Carolina Panthers by following Caroline Cann, the team’s reporter and producer. Her fun and lighthearted posts give you a glimpse of her life both on and off the field.

@happyhartco

Victoria Grindstaff is an artist who makes beautiful watercolor prints that will brighten up your feed. You can’t help but feel happy when you see them.

@sarachendesign

Mom, teacher and furniture makeover enthusiast Sara Chen can turn the most outdated dressers and chairs into pieces you actually want in your home. Is she a magician?

@thepizzapeel

Seeing cheesy pizza, loaded nachos, burgers and tacos in your feed will make you want to lick your phone screen. The Pizza Peel also posts food and drink deals and info about trivia nights and special events at their Cotswold, Plaza Midwood and Matthews locations.

@localcarolinas

Everyone likes to look at food photos, but Local Carolinas is more than that. Posts range from music and art to shops, small businesses, breweries and restaurants all over the Carolinas. You’ll be inspired to venture out of your house and explore someplace new.

@middlejamesbrewing

Follow along as the newest brewery in Pineville, Middle James, learns to take its first steps. They may be small now, but once they find their footing you can say you were there from the start.

@charlottespca

Fill your feed with dogs, puppies, cats and kittens available for adoption from this nonprofit specializing in rescuing and rehabilitating homeless pets. Enough said.

@sardismarketplace

Sardis Marketplace is a 20,000-square-foot retail store in Charlotte with home décor, furniture, antiques, gifts, apparel and consignment items from more than 60 vendors. They’re always posting new and unique stuff, so you can browse before showing up in person.

@ladygogosclt

You’ll drool so much over Lady Go-Go’s photos, you won’t even realize the food is made of plants. They are the area’s first food truck serving Mexican street fare with a vegan twist. Meat? Who needs it?

@stumptownath

Become a fan of North Carolina’s new professional soccer team, Stumptown Athletic, which plays home games at the Matthews Sportsplex and the OrthoCarolina Sportsplex in Pineville. Meet the players and go behind the scenes at practices.

@love365cards

Most greeting cards are either too cheesy or too sentimental. Not Love365. These fun, trendy (and sometimes sassy) cards are handmade in the Carolinas. They’ll brighten your day, and the best part is you can shop right in the app.

@propphotocharlotte

Meet Alex Krupchenko, an architectural, commercial and real estate photographer based in Charlotte. He’s great at capturing the beauty of the queen city, even in his black and white photos.

@mydarlingbookshelf

Ashley is #goals. This chick must be a speed reader because she’s posting about a different book every day. It’s helpful if you’re searching for a new title and don’t know where to start.

@empower_clt

This is probably the most helpful account you can follow. Empower Charlotte connects followers to resources by sharing job openings, community events, concerts, food and supply drives, free classes and nightlife promotions.