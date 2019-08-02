Arts Briefs for Aug. 2

Tracy Ference’s winning painting, a portrait of her daughter, was selected from among 1,053 entries for the Prix de Pastel Award. Photo courtesy of Piedmont Pastel Society

Artist wins top award at international pastel exhibition

CHARLOTTE – Tracy Ference, an award-winning pastel artist from Indian Land, was awarded the Prix de Pastel Award at the 13th Biennial International Association of Pastel Societies Convention from June 4 to 9 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The award qualifies Ference, a member of Charlotte-based Piedmont Pastel Society, to receive her IAPS Masters Circle designation, one of the most distinguished honors in the international pastel world.

The Piedmont Pastel Society promotes educational opportunities for members, enhances community awareness and appreciation of soft pastels and connects pastel artists in the region.

Visit www.piedmontpastelsociety.org or www.tracyference.com for details.

Restaurants get nod from Wine Spectator for offerings

NEW YORK – Wine Spectator has uncorked winners of the 2019 Restaurant Awards, which includes 13 restaurants from Charlotte.

This year’s program honors 3,800 dining destinations. Launched in 1981, the Restaurant Awards are judged on three levels: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award.

Village Tavern won an Award of Excellence, given to restaurants with wine lists featuring a well-chosen assortment of quality producers.

South Charlotte restaurants Del Friscos Double Eagle Steakhouse, Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Gallery Restaurant earned Best of Award of Excellence. Recipients offer more extensive selections with significant vintage depth and excellent breadth across multiple regions.

“We’re pleased to shine a spotlight on the destinations around the world that show devotion to their wine program, while also creating a comprehensive global dining guide for our readers to enjoy,” said Marvin Shanken, editor and publisher of Wine Spectator.

The full list is available in print in Wine Spectator’s August issue, as well as www.Restaurants.WineSpectator.com and in the Restaurant Awards app.

Harris Teeter tops weekly health inspections

CHARLOTTE – The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants July 19-25:

• 131 Main, 9886 Rea Road – 97.5

• Asian 1, 16646 Hawfield Way Drive – 95

• Brueggers Bagels, 106 S. Sharon Amity Road – 96

• Burger 21, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 96

• Circle K, 2926 Selwyn Ave. – 94.5

• Clean Juice, 7918 Rea Road – 96

• Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse, 14015 Conlan Circle – 97

• Harris Teeter meat/seafood, 11135 Gold Links Drive – 96.5

• Harris Teeter produce, 4101 Park Road – 98.5

• Phil’s Deli II, 4223 Providence Road – 93.5

• Rico’s Acai SouthPark, 4400 Sharon Road – 96.5

• Stone Mountain Grill, 13728 Conlan Circle – 96

• Wolfman Pizza, 106 S. Sharon Amity Road – 97.5

• Zoe’s Kitchen, 9848 Rea Road – 92

Restaurants for Rescues unveils roster of partners

CHARLOTTE – Humane Society of Charlotte presents its second annual Restaurants for Rescues, an event in which restaurants donate 10% of their proceeds on Sept. 10 to the charity.

Participating restaurants include 300 East, Bird Song Brewing Co., Bistro La Bon, Bonterra Dining & Wine Room, Comet Grill, Dandelion Market, Hoppin’, LadyRen’s, Lucky Dog Bark and Brew, Lucky Lou’s Tavern, Old Stone Steakhouse, Pilot Brewing, Queen City, RuRu’s Tacos Tequila, Rosemont, South 21 Jr., Sweet Lew’s BBQ, The Gin Mill South End, The Local Scoop, Two Scoops Creamery, WP Kitchen + Bar and Zen Fusion.

Visit www.restaurants4rescues.org/ for updates on the campaign.