Let’s Paint Stuff owner sought blank canvas

Let’s Paint Stuff lets artists of all skill levels enhance items with stencils. Paul Nielsen/SCW photo

MATTHEWS – After going through the grind of an eight-to-five job for many years, Janet Shepard woke up one morning and decided she wanted to change career paths.

Shepard thought about going into business for herself several times over the years but being a single mom didn’t allow her to find the financing necessary to start a business.

“I always wanted to start my own business and I had lots of good ideas over the years, but I could never afford to do it,” Shepard said. “I was also somewhat unhappy in my career that I used to love.’’

Last October, Shepard decided the time was right. She turned to something she loves – painting – and thus Let’s Paint Stuff was born. Let’s Paint Stuff is located in the Matthews Festival Shopping Center.

It is a paint-your-own-art studio where people of all ages can free-style paint with stencils. People can paint a variety of items provided at the studio, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, aprons, totes, signs, rocks and onesies. Stencils are provided or custom stencils can be made by the staff.

“It popped in my head that there is no place to do items like these,” Shepard said. “Our store is different because people can pick any item they want to pick. We have a large group of stencils. We will then teach you the technique needed to stencil it. It is really fun and relaxing. It is for anybody because stenciling is so easy. Our cost is about half of what most places charge.’’

Walk-ins are always welcome, especially during the summer break. Let’s Paint Stuff also hosts birthday parties, baby showers, bridal events and girl’s night out parties. Painters 21-and-older that book a private party can bring their own beer if they want.

The studio’s summer camp sessions have proven to be popular. There are currently two sessions a day weekdays Monday to Friday through Aug. 16. The sessions are from 9 a.m. to noon and another from 1 to 4 p.m. The camp is for rising K-12 students and campers are divided up by age.

“We can accommodate full-day campers if the parents need that,” Shepard said. “We pick different projects for them to do so they are doing something different in the afternoon from what they did in the morning. Half-session campers will do seven different projects, and they will journal the whole week through. Every day, they will bring home one or two finished projects. We teach them a lot of different styles of painting and a lot of different styles of journaling.’’

Let’s Paint Stuff can also go mobile as Shepard and her staff hit the road to paint at retirement homes. Mobile painting lasts between 90 minutes and two hours.

“We have various projects so we don’t do the same thing every time,” Shepard said. “We change it up so that they are always having fun.”

Shepard also conducts painting sessions at the Goddard School. She hopes to expand to public schools, especially during spirit weeks.

Want to go?

Let’s Paint Stuff is located at 10412 E. Independence Blvd., Matthews. Call 980-262-4634 or visit https://letspaintstuff.com for details.

