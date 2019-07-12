Arts Briefs for July 12

Radio personality presents laptops to students

CHARLOTTE – WSGE 91.7FM’s assistant program director and afternoon drive radio personality Tim Greene recently presented laptops to students at The Dream Academy and seven laptops to students at The NextGen Program.

Greene personally purchased the computers for the students as a well-needed tool that will help them achieve their goals in life. He also filmed a short film on bullying for The Gaston Arts Council called “Every Seven Minutes.”

View a short video on some of Tim Greene’s tours at www.timgreenefilms.com or catch him on air at 91.7FM at www.wsge.org weekdays from 3 to 7 p.m.

Discovery Place Science to celebrate 50th anniversary of moon landing

CHARLOTTE – Discovery Place Science will celebrate the 50th anniversary of man landing on the moon with a series of special events, beginning July 16.

On July 20, for example, visitors can create a pocket solar system, interact with members of the Charlotte Astronomy Club, look at the sun with a solar viewer, calculate their weight on other planets, go inside the Star Lab to get a better view of space, see a real meteorite and other space-related items, and learn about how astronauts use DNA sequencing in space.

Guests can take part in a virtual chat with a NASA staff member about future initiatives at 1 p.m. July 24.

Space activities are taking place throughout the month in daily programs. Learn more at https://science.discoveryplace.org.

Activities have been made possible thanks to a contribution from Honeywell.

“Partnerships such as this one allow us to connect our visitors with the past, engage them in the present and prepare them for the future,” said Juliann Chavez, director of public experiences.

SouthPark invites community to ‘Descendants 3’ event

CHARLOTTE – Children will be able to participate in a variety of activities related to “Descendants 3,” including a craft project to create their own personalized back-to-school pencil cases, along with a custom photo booth and other games.

The event takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. July 27 at Center Court.

Premiering Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. on Disney Channel, ‘Descendants 3’ continues the contemporary saga of good versus evil with the teenage daughters and sons of Disney’s most infamous villains – Mal, Evie, Carlos and Jay – also known as the villain kids.

Museum showcases modern, midcentry homes

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Museum of History will showcase south Charlotte homes as part of the 2019 Mad About Modern Midcentury + Modern Home Tour.

Homes in the tour are located in the Cotswold, Myers Park, Plaza Midwood and Oakhurst neighborhoods.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 28. Advance tickets cost $25 for museum members and $30 for others. Tickets can be bought at the event, if available, for $35.

Visit www.charlottemuseum.org and www.madaboutmodern.com for details.