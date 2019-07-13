Adults can play at Space Camp CLT

CHARLOTTE – Discovery Place Science will host a space-themed Science on the Rocks event.

On July 19, guests are invited to travel through the galaxy and train to be astronauts; prepare a rocket to launch into space; strap on laser tag gear and save the world from alien invasions; and join forces to dock the International Space Station.

The event, Space Camp CLT, takes place July 19 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Discovery Place Science. Guests must be 21 or older. Tickets are $12 in advance and $14 at the door. Buy them at www.science.discoveryplace.org.