Restaurants pitch in to help Communities In Schools

CHARLOTTE – Communities In Schools of Charlotte-Mecklenburg will hold its 20th annual Dine Out For Kids on June 18.

The community-wide event offers area restaurants and their patrons the opportunity to support students and schools that need additional resources.

Participating restaurants will donate a portion of the day’s sales to Communities In Schools. This year’s event offers more restaurants than ever, more than 90, from which to choose, including first-timers Cantina 1511, The Gibson and Jimmy John’s.

Of the more than 250,000 children in Mecklenburg County, 35% live in need. Communities In Schools works with children who face barriers, such as generational poverty, to map out a successful path to achieve in school and in life.

From basic needs such as clothing and health screenings, to academic support, mentoring and exposure to cultural and work-life experiences, CIS ensures students have what they need to be successful in school.

For the 2017-18 school year, 99% of CIS students stayed in school; 96% were promoted to the next grade; and 561 CIS seniors graduated with a high school diploma.

“This is such an easy way for anyone in the community to support the students and schools in Charlotte-Mecklenburg who need us most,” said May Johnston, marketing director with Communities In Schools.

Participating restaurants include:

• 28209: Brazwells Premium Pub, Cantina 1511, Jimmy John’s (Park Road), Midwood Smokehouse, Reid’s Fine Foods (Myers Park & SouthPark) and Village Tavern.

• 28210: Harper’s Restaurant and Upstream.

• 28211: Eddie’s Place, Five Guys Burgers and Fries, Paco’s Tacos and Tequila, and YAFO Kitchen.

• 28226: Brixx Wood Fired Pizza.

• 28270: City Barbeque and Five Guys Burgers and Fries.

• 28277: Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, Cantina 1511, City Barbeque, Five Guys Burgers and Fries (Arboretum & Blakeney), The Gibson, Midwood Smokehouse, Nothing But Noodles and TRUE Crafted Pizza.

• Pineville: Harper’s Restaurant.

Visit www.cischarlotte.org for a list of participating restaurants.