Celebrate ‘Summer of ‘69’ at Discovery Place Science

CHARLOTTE – Discovery Place Science celebrates the Summer of ’69 at its next Science on the Rocks event.

Guests are invited participate in a retro costume contest, as well as make friendship bracelets and musical instruments out of fruits and vegetables.

The featured drink is the Age of Aquarius. Food will include Hippie Wings, Tie Dye Fries, a Moon Landing Hummus Plate and The Beatles Chicken Salad Sandwich.

The event takes place 5 to 9 p.m. June 21 at the museum. Tickets cost $12 in advance and $14 at the door. Guests must be 21 or older.