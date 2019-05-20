JazzArts All-Star Youth Ensemble performs at The Jazz Room

CHARLOTTE – The JazzArts All-Star Youth Ensemble performs a special evening of music featuring blues, bebop and beyond.

The ensemble will feature renditions from jazz icons, such as Thelonious Monk, Cole Porter and John Coltrane, as well as original compositions from their 2019 repertoire.

The JazzArts All-Star Youth Ensemble is composed of middle and high school musicians.

Members include DJ Bellinger (drums), Lovell Bradford Jr. (bass), Veronica Leahy (saxophone, flute), Taylor Scott (vocals) and Aron Stornaiuolo (guitar/vocals).

The group performs 7 to 8:30 p.m. May 23 at The Jazz Room @ Stage Door Theater at the Blumenthal, 155 N. College St. Tickets cost $14 in advance and $20 at the door.