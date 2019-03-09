Regal Stonecrest introduces immersive experience for ‘Captain Marvel’

Regal Stonecrest has added an even more immersive movie-going experience. SCW file photo

CHARLOTTE – “Captain Marvel” will be the first movie shown on the new 4DX screen at Regal Stonecrest.

CJ 4DPLEX’s 4DX immersive theater technology enhances the on-screen visuals of blockbusters through special effects, including motion-synchronized seats, wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubble, vibration and scents.

This marks Regal’s first 4DX auditorium in the state and 14th location in the U.S. The expansion is part of a larger deal with Regal’s parent company, Cineworld Group, to bring the number of 4DX U.S. locations in the coming years to 85.

“This immersive format creates an unforgettable cinematic experience we know Regal fans in Charlotte will enjoy,” said Heather Peters, Regal’s public relations director.

Regal Stonecrest, located at 7824 Rea Road, offers the Regal Crown Club, allowing movie fans to accumulate credits at the box office and concession stand to earn rewards. Visit www.myregal.com for details.