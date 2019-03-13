Providence UMC hosts chamber music concert

CHARLOTTE – The Providence Chamber Music Series continues with the “Dedicated Compositions” concert.

The concert features Krzysztof Penderecki’s Prelude for Solo Clarinet in B-flat (clarinetist Allan Rosenfeld) and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Piano Trio in A minor, op. 50 (violinist Tatiana Karpova, pianist Tomoko Deguchi and cellist Oksana McKarthy).

The free concert starts at 7 p.m. March 24 at Providence United Methodist Church, 2810 Providence Road.

Visit www.providenceumc.org/music for details.