‘Peter Pan’ headlines children’s theater season

CHARLOTTE – Children’s Theatre of Charlotte will open its 72nd season on Oct. 4 with the Tony Award-winning musical “Peter Pan.” Fly into a season filled with magic, delight and innovative new works.

“I can’t imagine a more apropos start to the season than with this re-imagined look at classic Peter Pan,” said artistic director Adam Burke. “Director Jenny Male will bring her highly lyrical and fresh style to this famous story.”

The world premiere musical, “The Invisible Boy” opens Nov. 1 and is the third installment of “The Kindness Project” – an ongoing initiative to promote kindness. “This high-spirited musical will touch the heart of every person who has ever felt invisible,” Burke said of the piece.

Charlotte’s newest holiday tradition, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical,” makes a triumphant return from Nov. 29 to Dec. 29 after making its world premiere at Children’s Theatre of Charlotte in 2016.

2020 rings in the New Year with “The True Story of The Three Little Pigs” (Jan. 4 to 18), followed by the powerful stage adaptation of the popular film “Akeelah and The Bee” (Jan. 31 to Feb. 16).

“We are really excited that Corey Mitchell will make his Children’s Theatre of Charlotte directorial debut with this important and relevant story,” Burke said.

Mitchell, a Charlottean, was the first recipient of the annual Tony Award for Excellence in Theatre Education in 2015.

Next is the world premiere hip-hop experience, “GRIMMZ Fairy Tales,” which puts a fresh spin on familiar classics. Experiential Theater Company’s founding artistic director Christopher Parks, who wowed audiences with his show “Journey to Oz” in 2016, is working with local artists Rahsheem Shabazz and Ron Lee McGill to remix traditional tales.

The No. 1 New York Times bestselling phenomenon and deliciously funny “Dragons Love Tacos” comes to life in a big way April 3 to May 3 as the taco party of all taco parties literally brings down the house.

“Each year there is one story that comes to us highly recommended from our friends and partners at the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library,” Burke said, “and this year that is ‘Dragons Love Tacos.’”

Children’s Theatre of Charlotte will also present Paige Hernandez’s “Havana Hop” from Feb. 29 to March 1. The spring line-up continues to serve different audiences with “Afflicted: Daughters of Salem” from April 17 to 26 for ages 12 and older and Balloonacy ends the season by delighting preschoolers from May 27 to June 7.

For more information regarding Children’s Theatre of Charlotte’s upcoming season please visit www.ctcharlotte.org/online/article/season-1920.