Novel delves into near-death experiences

CHARLOTTE – Gareth Frank explores consciousness after death in his new novel.

“The Moment Between” is a psychological thriller that brings death to life through the story of Dr. Hackett Metzger, a neurologist still recovering from the passing of his wife. He becomes involved in a medical study of near-death experiences and falls for a woman with a dangerous past.

Hackett, a likable and brilliant doctor, is also a bit of an awkward nerd. He agrees to support the study even though his heart and mind tell him that death is final. Life and research are about to collide.

Frank will talk about his novel at 2 p.m. March 16 at Park Road Books, 4139 Park Road.