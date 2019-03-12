Experience the ‘Masquerade’ at Science on the Rocks

CHARLOTTE – Discovery Place Science offers a night of intrigue at an exclusive ‘Masquerade’ event for adults

This month, Science on the Rocks guests will discover many thrills. They’ll immerse themselves in a costume contest, design an ornate mask and relish in the joy of dance and drinks.

The event takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. March 15 at Discovery Place Science. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Guests must be 21 or older. For an extra $3, step into the Bug Lab, a larger-than-life bug exhibition.

Complete the evening by getting to know fantastic bugs living under our noses in the IMAX film, Backyard Wilderness. Tickets to the 7 p.m. showing of the film cost $5 each.