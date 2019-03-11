Charlotte residents among America’s best party hosts

AUSTIN, Texas – The Salonniere placed Charlotte residents Chandra Johnson and Laura Vinroot Poole on the 2019 Salonniere 100, a list of America’s 100 best party hosts.

They join the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Aniston, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, and Spanx founder Sara Blakely in the annual listing of exceptional party throwers.

“Social gatherings play a vital role in our lives and communities, whether to connect people, advance ideas, support causes, or promote joyfulness, and those who host them provide a great gift to humanity,” said Carla McDonald, editor of The Salonniere.

See the list at https://thesalonniere.com/salonniere-100-2019/.