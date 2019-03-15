‘Captain Marvel’ flying to Regal Stonecrest in 4DX

Regal Stonecrest debuted its 4DX technology with the release of “Captain Marvel.” The technology allows movie-goers to use more of their senses during the film. Dante Miller/SCW photo

CHARLOTTE – North Carolina has become the 14th state to offer movie-goers the 4DX experience, which means audiences not only can enjoy a slightly larger screen, but they’ll become completely immersed in the movie.

If the scene calls for it, your seats will move and shake. There will be rain, snow, smells, a gust of winds, flashing lights and more. All of this, for the price of $21.43 for an adult minus popcorn and drinks.

Regal Stonecrest at Piper Glen gave North Carolina its first 4DX auditorium. In celebration of this, select few people had the honor to be among the first North Carolinians to watch “Captain Marvel” in 4DX on March 13. But is it worth it?

The atmosphere of the whole movie theater was excellent, and customer service was phenomenal. Also, the seats were extremely conformable. Going into the auditorium, the audience was greeted with 3D glasses and a room that had a new car smell. After the previews, it began—the seats were moving up and down, a gust of mist filled the air and we, the audience, became one with the movie.

This is my second time watching “Captain Marvel.” The first time was at a standard screen. Honestly, watching “Captain Marvel” in 4DX did positively enhance my experience with the movie, mainly since I wasn’t too thrilled with it the first time. I was in awe of how far we as a society have come in terms of technology, and with the various bumps and movements the seat did. I personally entered into a trance. The best comparison I have for the 4DX experience is that it’s similar to a simulator ride but on a much smaller scale.

With all the praise 4DX has, it’s not without faults. The most annoying detail during the experience was the random whistle of wind that would come during any movement, not a fight scene, just movements. This whistle would go past my ears, and I’m entirely awakened from my movie trance. There was one scene where a film reel tin was rolling on the ground, and a gust of wind whistled in my ears. I also had concerns about getting up from my seat and not stumbling.

However, these negative comments are minor with the overall experience. One particular simple and quiet scene stood out. When the characters were in front of a house in Louisiana, and all audiences saw was a willow tree, green grass and a cozy home, a light honeysuckle fragrance appeared. When I first watched the movie, this scene didn’t resonate with me. However, after watching it in 4DX, it quickly became my favorite moment in the film.

4DX is a treat, not an everyday movie outing. I would highly recommend 4DX for the thrill and the small moments. As I said before, I was entranced by the whole experience and watched “Captain Marvel” with an overall new view.

Needless to say, if Regal Stonecrest has a showing for “Avengers: Endgame” in 4DX, I will return.