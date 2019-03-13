AutoFair to feature rocket ship car

Amusement park enthusiasts Joe Tomaro and John Frato bought a 26-foot-long rocket in 2005 from a warehouse and put it into their growing collection of Euclid Beach memorabilia. They made it street legal. Photo courtesy of Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD – The Euclid Beach Park Rocket Ship Car will serve as one of the attractions for the Pennzoil AutoFair on April 4 to 7 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The motorized rocket ship car will share space with a Ghostbusters tribute car, a 60th anniversary display of Chevrolet’s El Caminos, an exhibit of Bonneville Salt Flats racers and a handful of Ridler Award-winning custom machines.



The AutoFair features more than 50 car club displays and 10,000 vendor spaces with automotive parts and memorabilia.

More than 1,500 collectible vehicles of all makes and models will be available for sale around the 1.5-mile superspeedway.

Children can enjoy face-painting, bounce houses, games and entertainment in the Play Zone.

The event takes place 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, as well as 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Single-day tickets cost $11 for adults. A four-day pass costs $32. Admission is free for children 13 and younger with an adult. Buy tickets at 800-455-3267 or www.charlottemotorspeedway.com.