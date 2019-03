Students from Mint Hill Arts exhibited their work in the classroom. Jay Alexander/Mint Hill Arts

MINT HILL – Athul Manju Vikas won third place in Mint Hill Arts’ 11th annual student art show.

Athul, who was taught by Teresa Elshoff at Ardrey Kell High School, received the honor March 1 for an untitled piece.

The show features 130 pieces of art from area schools – 77 from students in elementary and middle schools and 53 from high school students.

Work will be displayed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays, until March 28, at the gallery, 11205 Lawyers Road.