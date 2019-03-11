AJR to perform at NASCAR All-Star Race

CONCORD – Platinum recording artists AJR will headline the pre-race festivities for the 35th running of the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race on May 18 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The indie pop band, based in New York, is comprised of multi-instrumentalist brothers Adam, Jack and Ryan Met, who have written and produced hit songs, including “Weak,” “I’m Ready,” “Burn the House Down” and “Sober Up.”

The 60-minute concert, located at the speedway’s “party island,” will start at 2 p.m. The show headlines pre-race action for the NASCAR All-Star Race.

Visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets for tickets.