Dining Scores (Dec. 7-13)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected the following restaurants Dec. 7 to 13 (28134 restaurants were inspected in November):

Lowest Score

• Circle K, 4474 Randolph Road – 88

Violations include: Certified protection manager wasn’t available; employee wasn’t able to explain health policy; soda nozzles had build-up; hotdogs, cheddarwurst, pepperjack and twisters had no date marking; egg and cheese and bacon egg cheese biscuit at hot holding cabinet didn’t have proper time labels; and thin tip thermometer wasn’t available.

28209

• Burton’s Grill and Bar, 1601 E. Woodlawn Road – 97

• Clean Catch Fish Market, 2820 Selwyn Ave. – 98

• Harris Teeter seafood & market, 5030 Park Road – 97

• Jet’s Pizza, 1607 Montford Drive – 94.5

• Petit Philippe, 2820 Selwyn Ave. – 100

28210

• Harris Teeter seafood & market, 8538 Park Road – 97

• Hilton Garden Inn Grille, 4808 Sharon Road – 96

• Moe’s Southwest Grill, 4724 Sharon Road – 95

• Taco Mac, 4625 Piedmont Row Drive – 96

28211

• Bruegger’s Bagel, 106 S. Sharon Amity Road – 95.5

• Chinos Taqueria, 911 N. Wendover Road – 93.5

• Firebirds, 3920 Sharon Road – 95.5

• Mandarin Express, 4400 Sharon Road – 95.5

• Mezzanotte, 2907 Providence Road – 93

• New Wrap Order, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97

• New Wrap Order 2, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97

• The Pizza Peel & Tap Room, 4422 Colwick Road – 97

28226

• Char Bar 7, 6300 Carmel Road – 94

• Harris Teeter market, 4100 Carmel Road – 98.5

• Harris Teeter seafood, 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98

• The Lodge, 7725 Colony Road – 93

• McAlister’s Deli, 4130 Carmel Road – 95.5

28270

• Royal Biryani and Kabob, 9624 Monroe Road – 97

• Russell’s Pub and Grill, 1609 Sardis Road N. – 94

28277

• Antojitos Arroyo, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 92

• Bagel Bin & Deli, 16709 Orchard Stone Run – 98

• Bahn Thai, 12206 Copper Way – 99

• Big View Diner, 16637 Lancaster Hwy. – 92

• Circle K, 9620 Rea Road – 96

• Edible Arrangements, 12239 N. Community House Road – 99.5

• Harris Teeter market, 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5

• Homewood Suites, 12030 Copper Way – 97.5

• Hungry Howie’s Pizza, 8610 Camfield St. – 96.5

• Jamba Juice, 6432 Rea Road – 99

• Papa John’s, 11524 Providence Road – 100

• Pei Wei Asian Diner, 13855 Conlan Circle – 95

• Penn Station East Coast Subs, 9805 Sandy Rock Place – 96

• Publix produce, 11222 Providence Road W. – 99

• Publix Starbucks, 11222 providence Road W. – 100

• Which Wich, 9831 Rea Road – 93

• The Wok, 11508 Providence Road – 92

• Yama Japanese Restaurant, 11641 Waverly Center Drive – 96.5

Pineville

• 7-Eleven, 105 S. Polk St. – 96

• Chaupaati, 9101 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95

• China Max, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 94

• Hilton Garden Inn, 425 Towne Centre Blvd. – 93

• Kopper Kettle Family Restaurant, 11000 Nations Ford Road – 95.5

• My Sausage Buddy, 207 Johnston Drive – 97.5

• Sky High Sports, 601 N. Polk St. – 97.5

• Taco Bell, 10917 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99