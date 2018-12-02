ROVAL earns Charlotte Motor Speedway praise

CONCORD – Speedway Motorsports recognized Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter and his team at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Nov. 28 as Promoter of the Year.

Marcus Smith, president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports, recognized speedway staff for its efforts around the inaugural ROVAL weekend, highlighted by gains in attendance, TV ratings and customer satisfaction.

The 17-turn, 2.28-mile road course was the first of its kind in NASCAR.

“Greg Walter and his team at Charlotte created a ROVALution with the first-ever road course races in the NASCAR playoffs,” Smith said.