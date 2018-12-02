Gold medalist to visit Charlotte Curling

CHARLOTTE – 2018 U.S. Gold Medalist Tyler George will lead curling sessions and meet fans Jan. 10 to 13 at Charlotte Curling.

George played vice skip on Team Shuster, which won Olympic Gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. His international experience includes four appearances in the World Championships, winning bronze in 2016, and three U.S. National Championships.

Events are as follows:

• Learn-To-Curl: Participants learn the basics of curling including rock delivery, sweeping, scoring and basic strategy, as well as play an abbreviated game. Offered 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 10 and 11, as well as 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 12 and 13. Admission costs $35. Advance registration is required at https://charlottecurling.com/index.php/ltc/learn-to-curl.

• Juniors Clinic: Participants, ages 11 to 17, engage in some of the same activities as the Learn-To-Curl event with advanced skill building offered for experienced youth curlers. Offered 8:30 to 10 a.m. Jan. 12. Admission costs $10. Advance registration is required.

• Open House/Throw-A-Rock: Offered 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 12. Free admission to visit the center, including meet-and-greet with George and photos with his gold medal. For $10, guests ages 8 years and older will receive a short on-ice session, learning to sweep and throwing two rocks. Wear clean tennis shoes and warm, layered clothing is going on ice. Visit www.facebook.com/events/1569846209784256/ for details.

Charlotte Curling is located at 6525 Old Statesville Road.