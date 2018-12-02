Charlotte to host World Curling Tour-sanctioned event

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Curling Association will hold the fifth annual Southern States Mixed Doubles Bonspiel.

The World Curling Tour-sanctioned event will follow the mixed doubles rules of the World Curling Federation. The field consists of 24 mixed doubles teams, each with a male and female curler.

The event spans 5 to 10 p.m. Dec. 28; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 29; and 9 a.m. Dec. 30 at 6525 Old Statesville Road.

There is no admission charge to watch the competition from the Charlotte Curling Center. Visitors are encouraged to socialize with participants.

Visit www.charlottecurling.com/ for details.