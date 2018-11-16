Witman, Bucs seek first NCISAA title together

CHARLOTTE – Drew Witman has been around Country Day football for most of his life, even starring at quarterback on a state championship team, but on Nov. 16, he has a chance to make history as the Bucs coach.

Witman’s father, Bob, was 219-67 in 25 seasons at Country Day when he retired following the 2015 season. With the Bucs, he won eight NCISAA championships, including seven in a 12-year span from 1993 to 2005.

Witman played under his father, winning the 2005 state title before playing at William Jewell College in Missouri.

Although the Bucs had lots of success under the elder Witman, they haven’t won a title since the 2010 season, although this is the second consecutive season they’ll play for the newly created NCISAA Division II crown.

Last season, they lost 33-0 to Charlotte Latin but last week, in the cold and rain, the Bucs scored on an interception and fumble return and defeated the Hawks 24-14, ending a nine-game losing streak to Latin in the process.

“It’s a little bit of a monkey off my back,” Witman said “It’s been tough sledding, and particularly over there. That’s a credit to (former ) coach (Larry McNulty) and coach (Justin) Hardin, but the biggest thing for us and our community was to get that win. It’s something our kids will remember forever.

“Defensively we stepped up and took advantage of some opportunities. We got some breaks and made them count. When you play with a lot of energy and tenacity good things happen. We told them that in those wet playing conditions the team that runs to the ball the most has a chance to take advantage of opportunities. We took that to heart and it paid off for us.”

The win advances the Bucs to the final where they’ll meet 8-3 Metrolina Christian, a team they eliminated 39-25 last season behind 124 rush yards and two scores from Quentin Cooper and a receiving touchdown from Twan Flip.

Cooper is already a 1,000-yard rusher with 11 rushing touchdowns. Flip has over 650 total yards and nine touchdowns and Rylan McLaurin has over 600 yards and seven scores.

“We have a lot of talented guys on offense who we have to get the ball to,” Witman said. “Defensively, I know they’re very well coached. (Metrolina coach) Thomas (Langley) does a good job over there. They execute, they’re big up front and we’ll have to be ready for trick plays and gadgets they like to put in. We have to be at our best for sure.

“But I think it comes down to us. We need to execute. We’ve got some talented guys, and we need to make sure we’re executing our assignments. Those are our big three words: Alignment, assignment and execution. That’s it. Our kids need to do their job and execute and everything else will take care of itself.”