The celebration of a journey

Inside we have coverage of National Signing Day, a two-day event Nov. 13-14 where high school athletes make their college commitment official by signing a National Letter of Intent.

It’s an especially big deal around here because this area is ripe with talent, and it comes in all forms as we have rowers, gymnasts, lacrosse, equestrian, field hockey, basketball, soccer, volleyball, baseball and track stars, swimmers, divers and golfers.I think that’s it.

Back in my day, and damn I’m going to sound really old here, it wasn’t like this.

We had kids who we knew were going to play places, but big-time stars weren’t plentiful like they are now.

I don’t remember even having a signing day other than for a couple of select superstars and national recruits when I was growing up.

Maybe there just weren’t publications like ours to promote it. I remember there being high school box scores and an occasional high school player feature or game story in the local paper, but it was nothing like it is now.

I’m not bitter, though.

I played baseball and basketball and ran cross country. I thought I was best in basketball, but I didn’t get recruited by anyone and I didn’t actively seek it either.

Maybe I could have played somewhere, but I was way too immature to handle it at all anyway.

So, I’m not bitter. I actually love this.

I love to see what sports people get recruited for. It’s great to see someone I first reported on as a freshman sign with a big-time school as a senior.

But, you know what, these are all big-time schools.

A college or university thinks so much of each and every one of the kids listed inside that they’re willing to pay for either some or all of their education, room and board, food, books, housing and whatever other swag and benefits they will receive as a representative of their new school.

So, the point of my rant is this: It doesn’t matter if it’s a Division I, Division II or a Division III school. These kids are getting a chance to do what they love at the next level, and that should be celebrated, commended and showcased as much as possible.