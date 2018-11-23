Residents oppose Ballantyne office building

CHARLOTTE – Plans to redevelop a house on Ballantyne Commons Parkway into a three-story office building is getting some push-back from residents in nearby Brittany Oaks.

Shawn Newton spoke on behalf of the neighborhood at the Nov. 19 public hearing, saying his neighbors were united, yet reasonable.

“We know that Ballantyne Commons Parkway is growing like crazy,” Newton said. “We’re not opposed to a building going there. We’re just opposed to the size and stature for the size of lot.”

At three stories, the project would be the most obtrusive commercial building on Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Newton said, noting how most others are one story. Other concerns are the 455 daily car trips the use will generate and proximity to parking and screen wall to the property.

OMS BCP LLC wants to build a 24,750 square foot office building with parking on the site, east of the Rea Road. The site would have over-under parking deck with the top level at ground level.

Stephen Overcash, of Overcash Demmitt Architects, said this was the third or fourth different use his team had pitched to the neighborhood. Overcash said neighbors preferred an office use.

Newton said the community prefers no parking deck, opting for the downward slope of the property to hide parked cars.

There’s also a desire not for the community to become a U-turn point, as well as the building to be reduced to one or two stories.

Overcash said his team would be happy to move the fence, but they’ve already reduced the building a couple of times.

Councilmembers Ed Driggs and Dimple Ajmera expressed interested in working with the petitioner and community.

“We’re going to have to talk some more about whether there’s any prospect of closing that gap,” Driggs said.

He said the conversion of the property to office use was done by the previous owner in hopes of selling it for a commercial purpose, but business would be conducted in the unique looking house.