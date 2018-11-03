Quail Hollow designer going into hall of fame

SOUTHERN PINES – The Carolinas Golf Association will induct Quail Hollow Club designer George Cobb into the Carolinas Golf Hall of Fame next year.

Cobb designed or co-designed more than 115 golf courses in his lifetime, including the par 3 at Augusta National Golf Club.

Others inducted include Jim Hyler Jr. of Asheville and Bob Farren of Pinehurst.

The date and venue for the ceremony have not been announced.

The Carolinas Golf Association provides competitions, education, support and benefits to golf clubs and golfers.