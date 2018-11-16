Mustangs soccer on verge of title

The Myers Park soccer team raced out to a quick lead with early goals to open each half and held on late to outlast old rival South Meck 2-1 on Nov. 13.

That win sets up the school’s seventh trip to a state championship this one on N.C. State’s Dail Soccer Field on Nov. 17 against 22-2-1 Green Hope, a familiar foe and a team that has won three of the past seven state titles.

Against South Meck, the Mustangs got an early goal from Daniel Watts to take a 1-0 lead. Cameron Peterson added an early second half strike to give the Mustangs a commanding 2-0 lead.

Myers Park goalkeeper Jacob Hall made eight saves in net before allowing a late Spencer Lewisohn goal to get the lead to 2-1, but the Mustangs held on.

The playoffs have been a redemption of sorts for Myers Park, which started its season 16-0. During that stretch, only three games were decided by as close as a goal and many were blowouts.

Then, in a three-day stretch, the Mustangs’ season seemed to change. First was a penalty kick loss to Porter Ridge after a 1-1 tie in regulation on Oct. 22. On Oct. 24, it was the same situation, this time after a scoreless tie in regulation led to another heartbreak.

But to the Mustangs’ credit, they have played great since beating West Forsyth (2-0), Independence (3-0), Hough (2-1) and their latest win over the Sabres so far in the playoffs.

It’s mostly been a communal effort as 20 different players have scored at least once. Watts, who got the Mustangs going against South Meck, is the team leader with 23 goals, but Samuel Bass (19 goals, 13 assists), William Simas (nine goals), Peterson (nine goals, seven assists) and Mason Wood (six goals) are among the team’s leading attackers.

Hall has been brilliant in net with 10 shutouts and just six goals allowed in regulation although he’s split some time with Griffin Wood (four shutouts in 10 appearances).

Long-time coach Bucky McCarley led the Mustangs to the 2008 title, but the Mustangs haven’t fared well in general, going 1-5 in championship games all time. Their last appearance was in 2012.

Green Hope last won the championship in 2016 but also claimed the title in 2011 and 2012. The Falcons are 3-2 in title games.

Green Hope defeated Myers Park 2-1 in overtime to win the 2011 state title.