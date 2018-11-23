McLaurin, Bucs score comeback win for football title

CHARLOTTE – Rylan McLaurin sent his Country Day senior class out on its own terms, snatching a late win over Metrolina Christian to earn the Bucs the NCISAA Division II title with a thrilling come-from-behind 19-14 win on Nov. 16.

Probably every kid that has ever tossed a football in their backyard has thought about what the senior receiver/defensive back faced at one time or another: It’s 4th down and your team is counting on you for the final play to salvage a season.

Catch the ball, you win. Don’t and your team goes home oh-so-close to their first title in eight years, but back to the drawing board.

Country Day coach Drew Witman has bled Buccaneer green since he could remember. His father, Bob, won 219 games and eight state titles in 25 seasons with the Bucs before retiring in 2015 including the school’s most recent in 2010.

But Witman had just watched a McLaurin touchdown get called back due to a holding penalty.

Suddenly, a 3rd-and-4 from the Metrolina Christian 8 yard line had just turned to 3rd-and-18 from the 22.

After an incompletion from quarterback Russell Tabor on third down, it was suddenly 4th-and-18 with the game – and the Bucs season – hanging in the balance.

“It’s something you dream about as a little kid,” McLaurin said. “It’s your last game and you get the last catch to win it. I’ve seen so many miracles like the play I scored on, and I just wanted to catch the ball.

“I made a big mistake on 4th-and-6 or whatever it was (on Country Day’s last possession), but as soon as I did coach came up and told me that I was going to win the game and that’s exactly what happened. Coach has believed in me from Day 1, and that means a lot.”

The play didn’t start out well.

Tabor rolled out to his right and then back to the left. He was under heavy duress when he sent a pass in McLaurin’s direction, although there were several maroon Metrolina Christian jerseys there, too.

McLaurin appeared to catch the ball, although Warrior fans felt it had bounced first on the turf.

The officials gathered for what seems like a minute or two before making their final call: The touchdown was good and a Metrolina unsportsmanslike penalty would be assessed on the kickoff.

“I can’t say enough about Rylan,” Witman said. “He’s a quiet kid, but he’s a savvy player and the most emotional kid we have. I didn’t want to regret saying that to him, but I was happy to be right and he went out there and won the thing for us.”

Country Day forced a couple of incompletions and after three pass interference calls. Thomas Shields intercepted a Myles Saxton pass to get the game-clinching interception.

“Football is really tough,” Witman said. “You’re really tired and when things don’t go your way in the third and the fourth quarter it’s hard to bounce back. But we have a group of kids who can bounce back, and that’s pretty special.”

Victory didn’t always seem certain for the Bucs.

After a three-and-out to open the game, Metrolina took the ball and drove 66 yards on their first possession to race out to a 7-0 lead on a run by Jadus Davis.

The Bucs had two more nondescript drives before running back Quentin Cooper flipped the script.

Cooper got the Country Day sideline going with a 40-yard run run to get the Bucs to the Metrolina 20. After a Tabor pass to Coulter Calhoun, Cooper ran it in from two yards out to tie the score at 7.

Country Day would take the momentum on their first possession of the second half.

After a Metrolina 3-and-out, Cooper broke off runs of 18 and 40 yards on a 12-play drive that Edward Dellinger capped with a 21-yard field goal to give the Bucs a 10-7 lead.

But on the next drive, Davis took a 67-yard swing pass from quarterback Myles Saxton to the end zone to put Metrolina on top 14-10.

On their ensuing possession, the Bucs had a nice drive going, but it stalled as McLaurin lost 13 yards on 4th-and-five.

But Metrolina couldn’t do much with the ball, eventually punting the ball back to the Bucs to set up the final heroics.

Cooper finished with 20 carries for 201 yards. Tabor was 8-17 for 76 yards and a touchdown. Xavier Turner led the defense with 10 tackles, but this day was about McLaurin and Witman.

The senior said going on on top is important for him, and also his coach.

“This is something I wanted to do for him since Day 1,” McLaurin said. “He’s a great coach, he cares about his players so much and he gives us 110 percent every day. He’s a great guy and a great coach. I’m going to miss him a lot.”

While McLaurin and his classmates are on the way out, this win gives Witman validation that what he’s been doing since taking over four years ago has the Bucs moving in the right direction.

“It’s the first one in a long time for us, but for me it’s momentum,” said Witman, a player on Country Day’s 2004 state champion team. “It’s been a long time since our kids have won a championship and I’m proud of them. These seniors are my first class of seniors I’ve had, and the progress we’ve made has been great. It’s more momentum for us, and I’m happy our senior guys get to go out like this.”

As Witman made his way through the sea of congratulatory hugs he finally caught up with his father and the two shared a big embrace before the elder Witman made his way off the field allowing his son to bask in the present.

And, for as special as this was professionally, the first title for the younger Witman as a coach was special on a personal level, too.

“Watching my dad coach over the years for so long and having him be here for this one is special,” he said. “I’m so happy. This is why I do it.”