High school girls basketball capsules

Ardrey Kell

Coach: Jeff Buseick, sixth season (98-21)

2017-18 Record: 25-4, 11-1 in So. Meck 7

Starting Five:

Kennedy Cash, 5-8 junior guard (2.5 points, 2.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals)

Meghan Rogers, 5-5 junior guard (2.5 points, 2.5 assists, 2.0 rebounds)

Michelle Ojo, 6-0 sophomore guard (10.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals)

Nia Griffin, 5-10 senior forward

Riley Littlejohn, 5-11 senior forward

Key Reserves: Stephanie Sherrill, 5-7 senior guard; Evan Miller, 5-11 junior guard; Lucy Vanderbeck, 5-11 junior guard; Emerson Harding, 6-1 junior forward

Points in the Paint:

The Knights return nine varsity contributors off last season’s conference championship team that went 25-4 and advanced to the third round of the playoffs.

Buseick has had tons of success since taking over the job before the 2104-15 season. In four years, he has led the Knights to 25, 24, 24 and 25 wins. And, his teams have carried it into the postseason. In his first three years, the Knights went to the fourth round of the NCHSAA 4A tournament, but last year, they lost in the third round to Northwest Guilford, the eventual state champs who were 29-2 and ranked No. 25 in the nation.

This year’s team has three returning starters who have played big-game minutes, but after that not a lot of depth despite nine returning varsity players. With the loss of graduated starters Journey Muhammad, Deniyah Lutz and D’Shara Booker, this is likely the least experienced team Buseick has had at Ardrey Kell.

The Knights have won five straight regular-season conference titles and will be looking for their ninth consecutive 20-plus win season.

Charlotte Catholic

Coach: Robert Conrad, 10th season (163-86)

2017-18 Record: 16-12, 10-4 in Southern Carolinas

Starting Five:

Dane Bertolina, 5-8 junior guard (11.0 points, 3.3 steals, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists)

Telfair Epperson, junior guard (0.6 points, 0.6 assists)

Clara Flataeu, senior guard (5.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.0 steal)

Moira Darling, junior forward, (3.5 rebounds, 2.1 points)

Maggie Walton, senior guard (2.5 rebounds, 2.3 points)

Rotation Players: Morgan Thompson, sophomore guard; Cameron Green, sophomore forward

Points in the Paint:

Bertolina was the top non-senior at last season’s all-conference voting and holds several Division I and Division II offers.

The Cougars, who have just one losing campaign in nine seasons under Conrad, started last year 5-7 before finishing strong.

In their first season in the Southern Carolinas, the Cougars dominated in many sports, including going 9-1 in league play last year. They are among the favorites to win the league title again this year.

The Cougars had some young reserves last year who may need to find their way into the rotation to help with depth.

Charlotte Christian

Coach: Tony Busby, first season

2017-18 Record: 3-23, 1-9 in CISAA

Starting Five:

Kate Walker, 6-0 senior forward (13.4 rebounds, 10.8 points, 2.0 steals, 1.3 blocks)

Lindsay Noonan, 5-7 junior forward (6.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals)

Emma Coles, 5-4 junior guard (3.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists)

Megan Igbinadolor, 5-8 senior forward (4.0 rebounds, 1.7 points, 1.7 steals)

Anna Coles, 5-5 sophomore guard

Rotation Players: Brennan Long, 5-6 sophomore forward (1.4 rebounds, 1.0 point); Ansley Allison, 5-7 sophomore forward; Jordan Montgomery 5-8 sophomore forward; McKenzie Reed, 5-11 sophomore center; Kaylee Andrievk, 5-3 sophomore guard; Malayna Eudy, 5-4 senior guard

Points in the Paint:

The Knights had seven freshmen get big minutes last season in an effort to have them all come up together and build from within.

The Knights are on their sixth coach over the past eight seasons. During that time, the Knights have had five winning records, but none in the past three seasons.

Walker led the team in field goal percentage, shooting 33 percent from the floor. As a team, the Knights were 314-1250 (25.1 percent) from the floor, a number that must come up. The Knights also shot 46 percent from the free throw line and made just 12 3-pointers in 26 games.

The Knights averaged just 30.5 points per game and were held to a season-low nine against Providence Day. Christian needed to score big to win, but was just 3-11 in games when they scored 30 or more, meaning there is work to be done on the other end of the floor as they averaged 52.3 points per game.

Charlotte Latin

Coach: Charise Mapp, sixth season (75-57)

2017-18 Record: 20-8, 9-1 in CISAA

Starting Five:

Kathryn Vandiver, 6-1 senior forward (15.4 points, 7.2 assists, 2.1 steals, 1.4 blocks, 1.1 assists)

Ruthie Jones, 6-0 senior forward (13.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 2.1 assists)

Grace Armstrong, 5-9 senior forward (3.4 rebounds, 2.1 points, 1.7 steals)

Elizabeth Rose, 6-0 sophomore guard (4.8 rebounds, 3.8 points, 1.2 steals)

Neely Grace Tye, 5-7 sophomore guard (2.7 points, 1.4 rebounds)

Rotation Players: Forrest Williams 5-9 sophomore forward (2.3 rebounds, 2.0 points, 0.7 steals)

Points in the Paint:

Jones is a Duke soccer commit where she’ll play attend school with her brother, Daniel. Her middle brother, Bates, plays basketball at Davidson.

Vandiver gives the Hawks, who are already a strong rebounding team, a strong inside presence. Vandiver is a next-level player looking to make a decision soon.

Rose is another inside presence and also a standout lacrosse player. She is getting recruiting interest in both sports

The Hawks’ 20 wins marks their best season in at least 13 years. While it will be tough to replace Claudia Dickey, who plays soccer and basketball at North Carolina, the Hawks return four starters and are expecting big performances from Williams and Tye although depth could be a concern.

Country Day

Coach: Andre Haston, ninth season (67-119)

2017-18 Record: 11-14, 5-5in CISAA

Starting Five:

Lindsay Batten, 6-1 sophomore forward (3.8 rebounds, 2.2 points)

Toni-Ann Ocloo, 5-4 junior guard (3.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.4 steals)

Sophie Rucker, 5-5 sophomore guard (5.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists)

Mary Holland Waters, 5-7 freshman forward

Hudson Rixham, 6-0 freshman forward

Rotation Players: Sadie Ridell, 5-7 junior forward (2.9 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals); Margaret Lostetter, 5-4 senior guard (1.0 point); Lulu Sasz, 5-5, freshman guard; Lacy Cory, 5-6, sophomore guard; George O’Neil, 5-6, freshman forward

Points in the Paint:

Haston has guided the Bucs to 11 wins in each of the previous two seasons. That’s the most wins in a season for any Country Day girls team since the 2010-11 season. The five conference wins both of the past two teams have had tie for the most since 2009-10.

Junior Kennedy Grier and senior Katie Batten will miss the season with ACL injuries. Grier (12.2 points, 3.3 steals in 2016-17) and Batten (11.5 points, 15.3 rebounds last year) will be big losses.

Haston is very impressed with his freshmen class, including Waters and Rixham. Both will be asked to contribute immediately, but all four newcomers in the rotation will play big minutes.

The Bucs will try to avoid last year’s fate when they cooled off late, losing six of their last eight games.

Covenant Day

Coach: Zach Turner, seventh season (76-83)

2017-2018 Record: 8-17, 5-5 in CISAA

Starting Five: (Bold indicates returning starters)

Katherine Ashley, 5-9 sophomore guard/forward (4 points, 5 rebounds)

Madeline Crumpler, 5-5 senior guard (6 points, 1.6 rebounds)

Vickie McCue, 5-5 junior guard (one point, two rebounds)

Jackie Haynes, 5-5 junior guard (one point, one rebound)

Taylor Houseton, 5-7 freshman guard/forward

Rotation Players: Caroline Cady, 5-10 freshman forward; Elle Kelada, 5-10 freshman forward

Points in the Paint:

Won five of their last seven games and two in a row, rebounding from a tough start to finish at .500 in conference play

Three freshmen are expected to see extensive playing time this season

Team’s top returning scorer and rebounder, Taylor Webber, is not playing this season to concentrate on volleyball

The Lions were 8-7 last season when they scored 40 or more points, and 0-10 in all other games

Myers Park

Coach: Barbara Nelson, seventh season at Myers Park (145-27), (683-215 career)

2017-18 Record: 19-9 overall, 12-2 in Southwestern 4A

Starting Five:

Taylor Henderson, 5-9 sophomore forward (10.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 steals, 2.1 assists)

Andrea Shire, 5-7 senior guard (5.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists)

Nayla Clamp, 5-7 sophomore guard

Nia Nelson, 5-9 sophomore guard

Kaitlyn Wimpel, 6-1 sophomore center

Points in the Paint:

Henderson earned all-Southwestern 4A honors as a freshman last year, and will be the leader of the young and inexperienced Mustangs.

Coach Barbara Nelson has won state championships at a number of stops including at Myers Park and Providence Day and is one of the best in the game. Like last year, she may take her lumps in the beginning, but by the middle of the year this team should again be a league title contenders.

The Mustangs will employ a scrappy, defensive-minded system that hopefully leads to easy transition buckets. But, make no mistake, the offense will run through Henderson.

Clamp will give the Mustangs another athletic guard, top-flight defender and scoring option after missing last season with an ACL injury.

Providence

Coach: Jennifer Bean, third season (20-32)

2017-18 Record: 15-12, 7-5 in So. Meck 7

Starting Five:

Nyla McGill, 5-7 sophomore guard (10 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 3.5 steals)

Jaylynn Askew, 5-8 senior forward (8.0 points, 9.1 rebounds)

Lili Bowen, 5-7 senior forward (9.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals)

Grace Shires, 5-7 senior forward 5.9 points, 2.1 rebounds)

Cameron Mulkey, 5-9 junior forward (6.1 points, 2.9 rebounds)

Rotation Players: Marlow Chapman: 5-9 junior wing (4.8 points, 4.1 rebounds);

Brynn Harrison: 5-8 junior forward (1.9 points, 2.4 rebounds)

Points in the Paint:

All five starters return from a Providence team that won more games last year (15) than any Panther team in at least the past 12 seasons.

Bowen is an East Tennessee State softball commit. Last season she batted .456 with 20 runs scored, 16 RBIs, six doubles and three homers for the 22-4 Panthers. Bowen is the team’s top outside shooter (34-114 on 3-pointers last year).

McGill is the point guard and catalyst for the team. Not only did she lead the team in most every statistical category, but also shot 41 percent from the field. McGill is a Division I talent with interest from several Ivy League schools.

If there’s one knock on the Panthers, it’s got to be their free throw shooting. Last year, McGill was 58-130 (45 percent) from the line and the team shot just 52 percent. Bowen (76 percent) and Askew (68 percent) were Providence’s better free throw shooters.

Providence Day

Coach: Josh Springer, 13th season (322-46)

2017-18 Record: 24-7, 9-1 in CISAA

Starting Five:

Andi Levitz, 5-5 junior guard (9.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.0 steal)

MiLeia Owens, 5-5 junior guard (4.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.7 steals)

Grace Godwin, 5-8 junior forward (1.9 points, 2.5 rebounds)

Kailey Smith , 5-7 junior forward (3.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals)

Morgan Kelson, 5-10 junior forward (transferred into school this year)

Rotation Players: El Ferguson, 5-7 sophomore guard (4.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, 31 percent form 3-point range); Anna Riley Gutierrez, 5-7 sophomore forward (1.6 points); Dalaney McGuirt, 5-9 sophomore forward (1.2 points, 1.0 rebound); Emnet Naod, 5-8 sophomore wing (1.7 points, 2.9 rebounds)l Taylor Sanchez, 5-6 sophomore guard (0.6 points, 1.0 rebound); Scarlett Greer, 5-7 freshman guard

Points in the Paint:

Junior all-conference pick and projected starter Nina-Simone Clark will miss the season due to injury. Last season Clark averaged 6.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 steals.

The Chargers boast all-conference selections in Levitz (first team) and Owens (second), and those two will be asked to do quite a bit this season.

Providence Day has won the CISAA conference championship for 15 consecutive seasons and the Chargers have won nine of the previous 11 NCISAA 3A state championships.

The Chargers hosted the 11th annual Super Scrimmage in early November with 28 of the state’s top teams. Providence Day will also play its usual rigorous schedules, with dates at the Charlotte Hoops Challenge, Ladies Classic in Tennessee over Christmas and at their own MLK Showcase.

South Meck

Coach: Cristie Mitchell, eighth season (104-88)

2017-18 Record: 25-5, 10-2 in So. Meck 7

Starting Five:

Shariah Gaddy, 5-11 senior forward (11.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.9 assists)

Mya Olmeda, 5-4 sophomore guard (2.4 points)

J’adn Alexander, 5-6 junior guard (1.5 rebounds, 1.1 points, 1.1 steals)

Senali Moss, 5-7 freshman guard

Jackie Feit, 6-3 junior center (Feit was a member of the Sabres back-to-back unbeaten JV teams last season)

Rotation Players: Katie Houpt, 5-10 freshman guard; Aniyah Blair-Young, 5-8 senior forward (1.8 rebounds, 1.2 points); Taylor Diggs, 5-9 senior forward (2.1 rebounds, 1.3 points)

Points in the Paint:

The 25 wins last season is the most wins for any Sabre team since at least the 2006-07 season. However, South Meck graduated 65 percent of their scoring, 62 percent of their rebounding and 53 percent of their assists off that team.

Gaddy will be the Sabres unquestioned star and should flourish. She attempted the second most shots on the team last season, but still made 47 percent of them. Not much of an outside shooter – she was 2-24 from 3-point land – Gaddy must improve on her 56 percent free throw shooting as much as she’s going to go to the line.

Gaddy holds numerous offers including from schools such as UNC Pembroke, Lenoir Rhyne and Limestone.

The Sabres beat rival Ardrey Kell 59-55 last season, breaking a five-game losing streak to the Knights. Ardrey Kell has won 20 of the past 22 meetings between the schools.

United Faith

Coach: Tony Busby, second season

2017-18 Record: 10-13, 7-5 in Southern Piedmont

Starting Five: N/A

Rotation Players: N/A

Points in the Paint:

Last season’s 10 wins were the most for any United Faith girls team since the 2009-10 campaign.

It was nice to see the Falcon program brought back last season. United Faith didn’t play girls basketball from 2013-14 through the 2017-18.

The team had no seniors on it last season, and was led in scoring by two freshmen and an eighth-grader.

The Falcons defense gave up an average of 42.5 points per game. When they allowed under 43 points last season, the Falcons were 10-2, but 0-11 when teams scored 43 or more points on them.