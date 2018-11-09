High school boys basketball capsules

Ardrey Kell

Coach: Mike Craft, 13th season (201-119)

2017-18 Record: 23-6, 9-3 in So. Meck 7

Starting Five:

Kam Flynn, 6-2 senior guard (8.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists)

Christian Pickens, 6-5 senior forward ( 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, shot 52% from field)

Luke Stankavage, 6-1 junior guard (12.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, shot 40% from 3-point range and 85% from line)

Knoah Carver, 5-11 sophomore guard (3 points, shot 36% from 3-point range)

Royce Jarrett, 6-3 senior forward (3.0 points, 2.2 rebounds)

Rotation players: Cedric Gray, 6-3 junior guard (2.0 points, 2.0 rebounds); Steven Sherrill, 6-3 senior guard (2.7 points, 1.7 rebounds); Anthony Testa, 6-1 junior guard (1.6 points); Davison Hubbard, 6-3 junior forward (2.3 points, 1.7 rebounds); Evan Smith, freshman guard

Points in the Paint:

Knights are coming off a Sweet 16 appearance and a conference tournament title.

The 23 wins last season marks the sixth time Craft has led an Ardrey Kell team to 20 or more wins in a year. The school record for wins is 28 set by the 2014-15 NCHSAA runner-up team.

Stankavage hit 54 of 57 free throws to start the season and canned 27 in a row to end it.

Stankavage is receiving mid-major offers, but Craft said all four of his seniors could play at some level. Gray is a high-major Division I football recruit, and Smith is ranked 54th in his class in the nation by one publication.

Carmel Christian

Coach: Joe Badgett, first season

2017-2018 Record: 25-4, NCISAA 2A champions

Starting Five:

Donovan Gregory, 6-5 senior forward

Myles Pierre, 6-3 senior guard

Marten Maide, 6-5 senior guard

Deangelo Epps, 6-6 senior forward

Jake Boggs, 6-8 senior post

Rotation Players

Myles Hunter, 6-6 junior guard/forward; Kenny Gwynn, 6-4 junior guard; Ford Cooper, 6-3 junior, Johnathan Murphy, 5-10 senior guard; Zach Morris, 6-3 senior guard.

Points in the Paint:

Badgett is in his first year as head coach after being an assistant the previous two seasons at the school

The Cougars are the defending NCISAA champions after losing in the finals in 2017

Five players – Maide, Gregory, Pierre, Epps and Boggs – have already committed to play Division I basketball

Carmel Christian gave defending NCHSAA Class 4A state champions Independence its only loss last season

Charlotte Catholic

Coach: Mike King, 11th season (173-86)

2017-18 Record: 25-4, 14-0 in Southern Carolinas

Starting Five:

Joe Dooley, 6-8 senior center (1.1 rebounds, 0.9 points)

Adam Robbe, 6-0 senior guard (4.5 rebounds, 4.3 points, 3.0 assists, 1.2 steals)

David Pino, 6-4 junior forward

Kevin Dumser, sophomore guard

Colin Thomas, sophomore wing

Rotation Players: Jack Dortch, 5-10 junior guard (3.2 points); Noah Harper, junior; Kevin McArdle, sophomore

Points in the Paint:

The Cougars graduated nine seniors off last year’s 25-win team, so will be a little young and very inexperienced to start the season, but coach Mike King will have this team in line come conference season.

The Cougars won 17 straight games last season to close the year before falling to Jesse Carson in the third round of the playoffs. They’ll look to carry that momentum to start this season.

Only three of the eight Southern Carolinas teams had overall winning records last season. Along with Catholic and Piedmont, which lost its best player and lost in the first round last year, and Marvin Ridge were the only two playoff teams, and Catholic knocked Marvin out of the second round.

King’s teams are always scrappy, especially on the defensive end. Last season, the Cougars averaged 66.5 points per game, but held opponents to just 48.

Charlotte Christian

Coach: Shonn Brown, 18th season (394-166)

2017-18 Record:23-1, 9-1 in CISAA

Starting Five:

JC Tharrington, 6-1 senior guard (13.2 points, 6.7 assists)

Seth Bennett, (10.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists)

Paul Hudson, 6-5 senior forward (10.2 points, 9.2 rebounds)

Efosa Edosomwan, (8.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists)

Peter Lash, 6-5 junior forward

Rotation Players: Luke Drees, 6-3 junior forward; Jere Drummond, 6-0 junior guard

Points in the Paint:

The Knights are the favorites to win the CISAA this season after a long run of dominance by Providence Day, who the Knights defeated last season.

Tharrington, an Appalachian State commit, is smooth with the ball and a deft outside shooter who broke Steph Curry’s single-season 3-point record last year.

Hudson is a double-double machine after transferring in from South Meck before last season. With another year under his belt, expect a huge year from him.

The Knights closed the season 13-3, including a pair of losses to Providence Day. An early date to mark is Jan. 18, the first time those teams tip this year.

Charlotte Country Day

Coach: Dwayne Cherry, ninth season (99-132)

2017-18 Record: 19-14, 5-5 in CISAA

Starting Five:

Rylan McLaurin, 5-8 senior guard (9.0 points, 6.9 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.7 steals)

Alex Tabor, 6-0 senior guard (13.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists)

Myles Browner, 6-0 senior guard (4.9 points, 2,7 rebounds, 1.9 assists)

Walker Gillespie, 6-4 senior forward (4.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists)

Richard Gillespie, 6-5 senior forward (5.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists)

Rotation Players: Jackson Krisko, 6-4 junior wing (2.1 points, 1.7 rebounds); Luke Gardner, 5-11 sophomore (2.6 points, 1.0 rebounds)

Points in the Paint:

The Bucs defeated Ravenscroft in last year’s opening round of the playoffs and into the quarterfinals for the first time in a decade.

Tabor is a sweet-shooting guard

defenses need to account for. Last season, he set the school record for 3-pointers made in a game (9) and a season (97) while shooting 35 percent from deep. Tabor was an all-CISAA pick last year.

Four of five starters return, but the Bucs will miss Carmel Christian transfer DeAngelo Epps, who averaged 19 points and seven rebounds per game.

Cherry, a former Country Day and Guilford College star point guard, is one win away from earning his 100th career coaching victory at his alma mater. CISAA coaches Cherry, Chris Berger (Charlotte Latin) and Brian Field (Providence Day) all coach at schools they once starred at.

Charlotte Latin

Coach: Chris Berger, 10th season (135-95)

2017-18 Record: 10-15, 2-8 in CISAA

Starting Five:

John Beecy, 6-2 senior guard (13.5 points, 4.2 rebounds)

Randy Johnson, 5-11 junior guard (8.5 points, 5.8 assists)

Bennett Smith, 6-5, junior forward (9.8 points, 7.5 rebounds)

Graham Carlton, 6-4 sophomore forward

Jackson Clements, 6-5 junior forward

Rotation Players: Ryan Brouse, 6-1 senior guard; David Felkner, 6-2 junior guard; William Lloyd, 6-4 senior forward

Points in the Paint:

The Hawks are coming off their first back-to-back losing seasons since long-time coach Jerry Faulkner led the program, but there is much room for optimism.

Newcomer Ryan Brouse will provide toughness and leadership at the guard position. The senior has led the Hawks football team in tackles for the past three years, but is playing basketball for the first time.

Johnson and Beecy will form one of the top backcourts in the conference and be a big strength this season. They are both big-time scorers, deft outside shooters and plus defenders.

The Hawks have some size and experience in their frontcourt, and have a lot of guys who will get time in the post. The one to watch is Smith, the junior forward who has enough talent to average a double-double this season and be Charlotte Latin’s anchor down low.

Covenant Day

Coach: Marty Parrish, second season

2017-18 Record: 3-23, 0-10 CISAAt

Starting Five:

Jacob Dahlberg, 6-1 junior guard (6.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.1 steals)

Britt Anderson, 6-5 sophomore forward (4.1 points, 3.1 rebounds)

James Jiang, 6-0 senior guard (3.2 points, 1.4 rebounds)

Caleb Ross, 6-1 senior forward (4.7 points, 1.9 rebounds)

Landen King, 6-2 senior forward (1.7 points, 2.1 rebounds)

Rotation Players

Wyatt Kelada, 6-5 junior center (1.6 points, 1.5 points); Jake Manges, 6-5 junior center; Wisdom Asaboro, 6-8 junior center; Hamidou Sidibe, 6-4 junior guard.

Points in the Paint:

Asaboro, at 6-8, 255 pounds, currently holds several ACC football scholarship offers.

Sidibie is from France and in his first year at the school.

Covenant Day lost seven players to graduation and one, their leading scorer from last year, to transfer.

• Dahlberg is the top returnee after averaging almost seven points a game last season.

Myers Park

Coach: Scott Taylor, third season at Myers Park (28-25), seventh overall (41-83)

2017-18 Record: 17-11, 8-6 in So. Meck 7

Starting Five:

Duwe Farris, 6-7 senior forward (10.1 points, 4.0 rebounds)

Caleb McReed, 6-0 senior guard (14.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.5 steals)

Moose Muhammad, 6-1 junior guard (5.0 points, 1.5 rebounds)

Drake Maye, 6-4 sophomore forward (5.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists)

Jacob Newman, 5-10 freshman guard

Rotation Players: Terrance Johnson, 6-1 senior guard (1.3 points, 1.1 rebounds)

Points in the Paint:

The Mustangs were hit hard by graduation, losing five of their top eight scorers and six seniors to graduation.

Farris is a high-academic student who is attracting lots of Ivy League and Division III interest. McReed returns as the Mustangs leading scorer, and is getting heavy Division II and Division III interest.

The Mustangs have two highly touted football recruits in Muhammad and Maye. Muhammad, a junior receiver, has offers from ACC, Big 10 and SEC schools while Maye, the sophomore quarterback, has offers from North Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Maybe the one player to watch, though, is Newman, the freshman guard who already is generating big-time basketball interest from schools, including South Florida, Tennessee and Virginia.

Providence

Coach: Larry Epperly, third season (2-47)

2017-18 Record: 2-22, 0-12 in So. Meck 7

Starting Five:

Tate Mulkey, 6-2 senior guard (13.5 points, three rebounds, 39 3-point percentage)

Ben Schloeder, 5-9 senior guard (5.8 points, 1.8 assists 1.2 rebounds)

Eddie Garner, guard (3.0 assists, 1.8 points)

Ben Pedernales, forward (2.9 points, 1.0 rebound)

Will Cotton, senior guard (5.5 points, 1.5 rebounds)

Rotation Players: Hayden Joiner, forward (2.8 points, 1.6 rebounds); Connor Meehan, guard (1.5 points, 1.4 assists)

Points in the Paint:

The Panthers have struggled over Epperly’s two seasons, but improved after going winless in his first season. They haven’t had a winning year since the 2009-10 season.

JV callups and sophomores Maizen Price, Matthew Cicco and Lucas Thillet are expected to contribute to a team looking for depth.

The Panthers won just two games last year, but they were in many more as seven of their losses were decided by 10 points or less.

Providence will look to end their current 14 game winless streak that dates back to Dec. 19, 2017, when the Panthers defeated Covenant Day 54-40.

Providence Day

Coach: Brian Field, 13th season (228-138)

2017-18 Record: 25-10, 9-1 in CISAA

Starting Five:

John Miralia, 6-7 junior center (5.0 points, 6.5 rebounds)

Cyncier Harrison, 5-10 sophomore guard (Davidson Day transfer)

Drew Patterson, 6-2 junior guard (Covenant Day transfer averaged 15.4 points per game with the Lions)

Barrett Kinzinger, 6-4 senior forward

Michael Zanoni, 6-2 freshman guard

Rotation Players: Jacolbe Cowan, 6-5 senior forward; Luke Brighton, 6-1 junior guard; John Morris Bryne, 6-0 sophomore guard; Christian Reeves, 6-9 freshman center

Points in the Paint:

Providence Day went 11-19 in the 2011-12 season, but in the six seasons since have posted a 151-41 record, won a state championship and been to three Final Fours. In conference, the Chargers have won all six titles during that stretch going 53-3 in CISAA play.

The Chargers welcome back Cowan, who played as a freshman but has not played since. Cowan is the No. 3 football prospect in the state and holds offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State among others.

Freshmen Reeves and Zanoni will both play big minutes, and must contribute immediately. Reeves may have more time to develop with Cowan’s return, but the Chargers need Zanoni to knock down open shots.

Miralia comes back as the only remaining starter from last year’s squad. A two-year starter, Miralia is an ace for the Chargers baseball team and has committed to Duke as a left-handed pitcher.

South Meck

Coach: John Fitch, 10th season (107-119)

2017-18 Record: 14-11, 4-8 in So. Meck 7

Starting Five:

Darien Hayes, 6-0 senior guard (6.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals)

Donte Wiggins, 6-4 senior forward (12.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.4 steals, 2.0 blocks)

Joseph Ferrante, 6-7 sophomore forward (6.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.0 steals, 2.0 blocks)

Ben Hollifield, 6-1 junior guard (2.5 points, 1.6 rebounds)

Barrett Funderburk, 6-5 junior forward (2.7 points, 2.4 rebounds)

Rotation Players: Zae Robinson, 6-3 senior guard (1.3 points, 1.0 rebound); Kevin Tate, 6-3 senior guard (4.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals); Matt Kupreanik, 5-9 junior guard (2.0 points); Bryson Nesbit, 6-5 sophomore forward; Cole Mallory, 5-10 junior guard; Max McKittrick, 6-2 junior guard; Trent Lose, 6-2 sophomore guard; DeShawn White, 5-10 senior guard

Points in the Paint:

Myers Park transfer Robinson will give coach Fitch another option at guard off the bench, which is a position of strength already. Finding time for everyone may be of concern, but there are worse problems to have.

Fitch knew last season would have some growing pains, and it did as the team started just 3-7. But, the Sabres came together late to go 11-7 down the stretch. That’s more of a sign of things to come with this team.

Few teams in the conference will be able to physically match up with Wiggins and Ferrante, who are the cornerpieces. As good as they both are offensively, they are also difference-makers in the paint on defense.

The Sabres will finish in at least the top three of the conference and return to the playoffs for the third time in four seasons with the talent on this roster.

United Faith

Coach: Joshua Coley, second season (21-11 at UFCA, 74-62 overall)

2017-18 Record: 21-11, 12-0 in Southern Piedmont

Starting Five:

Jason Thompson, 6-7 senior wing (5.0 points, 1.5 rebounds)

Bryson Canty, 6-3 senior wing (4.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.0 steal)

Sam Wolfe, 6-8 senior forward (8.0 points, 3.8 rebounds)

Marcus Henderson, 6-3 senior guard

John Massey, 6-6 junior guard

Rotation Players: Chris Hill, 6-0 senior guard (3.5 points, 2.0 rebounds); Shakeel Moore, 6-1 junior guard; LJ Johnson, 6-2 sophomore guard; AJ Morris, 6-7 senior forward; Tony Redd, 6-1 junior guard; Anjay Cortez, 6-8 junior forward

Points in the Paint:

The Falcons are coming off a 21-win season in which they won the SPAA title and advanced to the Final 4 of the NCISAA 1A tournament.

Seven seniors graduated off that team, including four Division I players and another college recruit, so the newcomers must quickly gel with the veterans.

There is plenty of talent with Henderson (offers from Vermont, Southeast Missouri State, Hartford and NC A&T), Thompson (Mercer, Longwood, USC-Upstate and Eastern Washington) and Moore (East Carolina, Radford and Hampton) all next-level players.

Coley, who is also United Faith’s athletic director, is in his third stop since 2012 with brief stints at Garinger (2012-13, 2013-14) and Carmel Christian (2014-15, 2015-16) before taking over for Gary Gadsden before the 2016-17 season.