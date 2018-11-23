College Signings

Here’s a listing of student-athletes who have signed National Letters of Intent during National Signing Day on Nov. 13 and 14:

Ardrey Kell:

Marla Allen, rowing (Clemson); Emily Barnes, lacrosse (Mercer); Luke Carpenter, baseball (Dartmouth); Jakob Cohn, baseball (Williams College); Jason Lee, swimming (Connecticut); Abby Mastrantoni, diving (Villanova); Lynn Porter, softball (Coppin State); Jackson Scott, baseball (Methodist); Zane Sullivan, golf (Belmont Abbey); Trey Tujetsch, baseball (South Carolina); Zach Weston, baseball (Charlotte 49ers)

Charlotte Catholic:

Matthew Bohmer, lacrosse (St. Joseph’s); Susie Borda, softball (UNC Wilmington); Chloe Collins, equestrian (Tennessee-Martin); Patrick Collins, lacrosse (Richmond); Kevin Curry, lacrosse (Gettysburg College); Alfredo Diaz-Santillan, soccer (Furman); Emma Ellis, volleyball (Purdue); Drew Hackett, golf (UNC-Wilmington); Eveleen Hahn, soccer (South Carolina); Jason Melber, lacrosse (Lander); Dominic Miller, soccer (West Virginia); Madison Morgan, field hockey (Fairfield); Lindsay Nowak, swimming (Babson); Samantha Reele, softball (Western Carolina); Paige Rivas, softball (Coastal Carolina); Peyton Rivas, softball (Coastal Carolina); Alex Rubino, golf (Hampden-Sydney); Mitchell Salvino, baseball (Washington & Lee); William Thornton, soccer (Hampden-Sydney)

Charlotte Christian:

Trey Donathan, baseball (Davidson); Paul Hudson, basketball (Dartmouth); Shane Russell, baseball (Cornell); Matthew Siverling, baseball (Virginia Tech); JC Tharrington, basketball (Appalachian State)

Charlotte Latin:

Cece Colombo, lacrosse (Tampa); Amy Dragelin, swimming (North Carolina); Britt Fuller, baseball (Duke); Trevor Gee, soccer (Elon); Collin Hoben, lacrosse (High Point); Ruthie Jones, soccer (Duke); Sutton Orndorff, field hockey (Richmond); Myah Pease, field hockey (Dartmouth); Hallie Thompson, gymnastics (North Carolina)

Country Day:

Sophie Francis, swimming (California-San Diego); Tyler Rigot, baseball (Bucknell); Zoe Weatherington, volleyball (Utah); Carmen Woodruff, diving (Georgia Tech); Marcus Woods, track and field (Yale)

Providence:

Lili Bryn Bowen, softball (East Tennessee State); Kellan Culver, soccer (Gardner Webb); Owen Culver, soccer (Southern Illinois); Michael Danksy, baseball (Wingate); Noah Hall, baseball (Appalachian State); Jenna McCauley, softball (UNC Wilmington); Carly Peck, volleyball (North Carolina); Lizah Pistorio, soccer (Mississippi); Ashton Roess, soccer (Lees McRae); Lily Sanocki, swimming (Wingate); Ray Torres, baseball (LSU); Rhiannon Wozny, swimming (Indiana State); JD Yakubinis, baseball (Appalachian State)

Providence Day:

Molly Firr, field hockey (Davidson)

South Meck:

Jackson Benjamin, baseball (Lenoir Rhyne); Max Castro, baseball (Guilford); Ethan Foster, diving (Stanford); Luke Foster, diving (Harvard); Shariah Gaddy, basketball (Presbyterian); Grace Guller, soccer (UNC Wilmington); Belle Hardwick, lacrosse (Young Harris College); Matt Hill, baseball (Wingate); James Johnson, baseball (UNC Pembroke); Thomas Umphlett, baseball (Francis Marion); Sydney Yoder, softball (East Carolina)

United Faith:

Marcus Henderson, basketball (Evansville)