Can we tip off already, pleaseeee?

As a sports writer, there are a few things that hold true.

First, I must have an understanding of and an appreciation for all sports. I do, and I know this paper covers more sports better than anyone else, and it’s not close.

Second, I can’t cheer for anyone. Now, I’ll admit, I cheer internally for good kids, good coaches and good people. I want them to do well. But I don’t cheer for teams or schools although I’m a Providence Day graduate and people, usually parents, will accuse me of rooting for this school or that.

I really don’t.

But I do root for two sports – football and basketball more than others.

I love football. But by the time it’s over, I’m ready to get out of the cold and into a gym.

Last season, I didn’t get to.

I missed Piedmont’s Hunter Tyson, Providence Day’s Devon Dotson and Trey Wertz, Preston Davis (who is one of the guys I root for) leading Independence to a title, Carmel Christian and one of my boyhood idols, Byron Dinkins, getting it done, Matt Sides (another of the good ones) getting over the hump and leading his beloved Yellow Jackets to a title, South Meck’s girls rise to finally knock off rival AK, Ardrey Kell themselves who continue to win and so much more.

This year I’m going to see as much as I can and try to catch as many games as possible.

I think Carmel Christian, Independence, Forest Hills and Charlotte Christian are really good in boys hoops. Butler can be. Country Day nearly won 20 games. Providence Day is still king of the mountain for now. Rocky River will be good and United Faith may be great.

In girls, South Meck and Ardrey Kell will battle again this year. The Providence girls made huge strides last year. Providence Day didn’t win a title for the first time in forever. Myers Park is young, but they have Barbara Nelson (another of the good ones).

So who knows what’s going to happen. Since I wasn’t there to watch last season, I won’t make any bold predictions or rank the areas best players.

Maybe I will after the season.

But for now, I’m going to sit back and enjoy some basketball with the rest of you.

And I can’t wait.