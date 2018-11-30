Basketball Roundup: A rundown of south Charlotte hoops

Buseick honored for win No. 100 with Knights

Ardrey Kell girls basketball coach Jeff Buseick was honored for winning his 100th career coaching game with the Knights on Nov. 27.

The feat came in Ardrey Kell’s second game of the season, a 50-39 win over Providence Day at the Charlotte Hoops Challenge.

Buseick was honored before his Knights improved to 3-0 this season with a 61-38 victory over Hough.

Michelle Ojo led the way for the Knights with 11 points and 8 rebounds, but Stephanie Sherrill (nine points) and Evan Miller (seven points and eight rebounds) also played well.

Since arriving at Ardrey Kell before the 2014-15 season, Buseick has had great success. His teams have posted records of 25-3, 24-7, 24-7, 25-4 and 3-0 this season.

Pickens’ game-winner keeps Knights perfect

Christian Pickens came off a series of screens, drove the ball to the right of the lane and hoisted up a floater to lift Ardrey Kell past Hough on Nov. 27.

The bucket gave the Knights a come-from-behind 49-47 win and improved their record to 3-0.

Pickens scored 10 points in the win and Luke Stankavage added a team-high 13.

The Knights led 24-20 at the half, but Hough came out hot and took a 38-36 lead into the fourth quarter. The game remained tight throughout before Pickens’ winner with just over a second left to go.

The Knights opened the season with a 75-62 win over Weddington on Nov. 20.

Pickens had 21 points and eight rebounds in that win. Stankavage hit just three of 13 shots from the field, but made 11-of-12 free throws and finished with 19 points and six steals.

Senior Kam Flynn added 13 rebounds, seven rebounds and four assists.

Three days later, at the Charlotte Hoops Challenge, the Knights jumped on Providence Day with an early 26-4 run and cruised to an 80-64 win.

Stankavage, who spent his freshman season as a reserve guard on Providence Day’s 2016-17 team, led all scorers with 26 points. He also made 11-of-12 free throws and added seven rebounds in the win.

Flynn scored 16 and Pickens added 14 and seven rebounds.

The Knights travel to Myers Park on Friday, Nov. 30.

Cougar girls start season with pair of wins

The Charlotte Catholic girls team is off to an unbeaten start after defeating Charlotte Latin and Country Day to open the season.

The Cougars got going with a 52-36 road win at Latin on Nov. 20.

Dane Bertolina led the way with 19 points and nine rebounds, but the Cougars also got standout performances from Telfair Epperson (11 points) Cameron Green (six points and seven rebounds) and Moira Darling (two points and six steals).

On Nov. 27, the Cougars held Country Day to under 10 points in all four quarters and raced out to a 29-5 halftime lead after holding the Bucs scoreless in the second quarter.

From there, Catholic sailed on to a 41-16 win.

Bertolina again led the scoring, this time pouring in a game-high 17.

Carmel Christian boys dominant, unbeaten

The Carmel Christian boys basketball team entered this season with a host of star-studded recruits and lofty expectations, but through eight games the Cougars have lived up to every bit of the hype.

They didn’t play particularly well in the first half of their Nov. 20 tilt with Calvary Christian, entering the halftime locker room tied at 38.

But the second half was a different story as the Cougars raced out to a 27-13 advantage in the third quarter and outscored Calvary Christian 52-27 the rest of the way to win, 90-65.

Senior Donovan Gregory hit 10-of-16 shots and scored 23 points to lead four Cougars in double figures. DeAngelo Epps (18 points), Jake Boggs (17 points, eight rebounds and three assists) and Myles Pierre (11 points, eight assists, four rebounds and three steals) also had notable performances.

The Cougars played in the Happy Hoopsgiving tournament in Atlanta and opened with Georgia-power Lakeside.

The Cougars used a 17-11 third quarter spurt to open a six-point cushion to a 86-72 win on Nov. 23.

The next day, the Cougars jumped out to a 18-9 lead and never looked back as they pounded Missouri’s Hazelwood Central 83-50.

Epps scored 22 points to lead the way, but Marten Madie (19 points), Gregory (17), Pierre (10) and Boggs (nine) all played well.

Most recently, the Cougars blew out SouthLake Christian winning 83-43.

Gregory and Epps led the way with 12 points in that win, and Maide added 11 for the Cougars.

Charger girls struggle through three-game gauntlet

The Providence Day girls basketball team is young and inexperienced in places and also adjusting to life without Nina Simone-Clark, a projected starter that will miss this season due to injury.

Without Simone-Clark, a junior who averaged four points and six rebounds last year, and against public school powers Ardrey Kell, South Meck and NCISAA foe Greensboro Day, the Chargers went 0-3 to drop to 1-4 on the young season.

In the loss to 50-39 loss Ardrey Kell on Nov. 20, the Chargers had cut a 13-point halftime deficit to three before the Knights broke away late.

Morgan Kelson led the way with 18 points and 10 rebounds and Kailey Smith added 11 on 5-of-8 shooting.

The next day the Chargers fought hard with South Meck before falling 47-43 in overtime.

Providence Day scored just one second quarter point and trailed the Sabres 27-13 at the half.

The Chargers won the third quarter 10-9, and made a furies 17-4 fourth quarter rally to force overtime.

Kelson had 11 points, seven rebounds and four steals. MiLea Owens added 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.

On Nov. 27, it was the Chargers coming out of the gates hot with a 10-1 lead through the first quarter, but the Bengals went on a 36-17 run the rest of the way for a 37-27 win.

Kelson and Anna Riley Gutierrez both had six points to lead the Chargers.