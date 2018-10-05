Sports Briefs for 10/5

Bucs field hockey stops Lions

CHARLOTTE – The Country Day field hockey team scored twice in the first half and added a second half insurance goal in a 3-0 win over rival Covenant Day on Sept. 27.

Margaret Betz, Lily Poole and Margaret Moseley scored for Country Day, while Katie So assisted on all three goals.

Sienna Joseph didn’t make a save, but recorded the shutout in goal for the Bucs.

The following afternoon Country Day got past Cary Christian 3-0 in much the same fashion, as the Bucs jumped out to a 2-0 first half lead.

Country Day peppered 21 shots on goal in win, and Carter Murr, Mary Thompson Charlebois and Moseley scored the goals.

Joseph made four assists to record her second straight shutout.

Country Day improved to 6-2-2 with the wins, and has now won five straight matches. The Bucs will play Providence Day (Oct. 9) and Charlotte Latin (Oct. 11) next week.

Covenant Day rebounded to defeat Carolina Day 4-0 two days later.

The Lions (4-6) have matches at Charlotte Latin and home matches with Hough and Providence Day next week.

Red-hot Bucs winners of 11 straight matches

CHARLOTTE – The Country Day volleyball team is 13-2 overall, but the Bucs have now won 11 consecutive matches after defeating Cannon 3-2 on Sept. 26.

Overall, the Bucs haven’t lost since a 3-0 defeat to Davidson Day on Aug. 18.

Since, they have outscored their opponents 33-4 over the past 11 matches.

Recently, the Bucs have continued their hot play starting with a 3-0 win at Covenant Day on Sept. 18.

Zoe Weatherington had 14 kills and seven digs, Kayla Spangler added 22 assists and sophomore Addison Pignetti played a solid floor game with eight digs, four service aces and four assists.

Two days later the Bucs raced past Providence Day 3-0.

Weatherington was again a star with 14 kills four aces and two blocks, but freshman Sydney Schultze got into the action with 10 kills, and Spangler added 26 assists.

On Sept. 25 the Bucs hosted Charlotte Christian, but defeated the Knights 3-1 behind Weatherington who had a team-best 24 kills, 14 digs, seven blocks and two assists.

Schultze continued her strong play, and came away with a career-high 13 kills.

Pignetti led the way with 18 digs, and Spangler added 47 assists.

The following night was the Bucs’ biggest test in nearly two months, but they came back from a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2.

Weatherington again paced the team with 23 kills, 16 digs and seven blocks.

Schultze set a new career-high for the second straight match, this time putting away 14 kills.

Spangler recorded 39 assists and 13 digs and Pignetti added 15 digs.

The Bucs close the regular season next week at Providence Day (Oct. 9) and at Charlotte Christian (Oct. 11).