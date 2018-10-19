Knights youth spurs success on tennis court

CHARLOTTE – Fall has become synonymous with winning for first-year Charlotte Christian girls tennis coach Gary Brown, but it’s usually done with him on the gridiron.

Brown is a long-time Knights statistician and assistant football coach. He has been on the sidelines for all five of Christian’s championships under coach Jason Estep.

When the tennis program’s head job came open before last year’s girls season, Brown was approached by the school. He was interested, but football came first. When the tennis and football schedule collided, Brown said he’d have to wait another year and try again.

The Knights went 5-10 last year and just 3-7 in conference.

Meanwhile, Brown helped the Knights win it all last season on the football field, but his interest was there.

He began last spring with the Knights boys team. Despite three wins, they had fun and grew together. Brown enjoyed himself.

This fall, when it became clear the schedules would work out, Brown accepted the job.

But he had his work cut out for him.From what he could see, the Knights had never won much on the tennis court.

“The only records I can find show that Charlotte Christian girls varsity tennis had only 19 matches in the past eight years,” Brown said. “These girls did not know how to win. The culture was very lax and it was more of a social (or) recreational sport.”

Brown implemented optional weight training and conditioning before the season began, and sort of to his surprise at first, most girls came. He ordered new uniforms, new warm-ups, T-shirts and hoodies with the new Christian tennis logo and brand he was trying to create.

With the school’s help, Brown took the team on a three-day, two-night team camp. It was the first time they’d ever done anything like that, but it was a chance to both develop their games and garner a relationship with each other.

“We went to the tennis camp in the mountains and all practiced together for the first time before the season started and that really helped us,” said junior Margaret Carlton, the Knights No.1 and a 3-star recruit ranked 19th in the state in the Class of 2019 by Tennisrecruiting.net. “That was fun to get to all be friends, and we could tell we were really good when we got to all play together.”

And wouldn’t you know it, it all worked.

Through their Oct. 13 regular-season finale, the Knights are 13-1 overall, 8-1 in conference and the No. 4 seed in the NCISAA tournament that starts this week.

Riley Warpula, the Knights No.2 and a senior co-captain, said she had a feeling the Knights were going to have a better season with the addition of Lilly McNally and Savannah Perry, who are both rated as 2-star prospects with Perry tabbed as the 26th-best player in N.C.’s Class of 2021.

Those three have been playing with the same instructors for years and said they one day dreamed of the chance to all three play together.

“We’ve been waiting forever for them to be freshmen and for me to be a senior because we knew this was going to be the team,” said Warpula, who is making just her second trip to the playoffs in four varsity seasons. “We knew a while ago that we were going to have a really strong top six when they got up to varsity.”

Even so, for a team that’s never won anything before, turning promise into reality still takes some time.

After breezing through their first three opponents, the Knights circled Cannon as a tough test in their fourth match of the season. The two teams played to a near draw last season before the Knights pulled away late.

“I think the first time we knew we were going to be really good when we played Cannon,” Warpula said. “Last year, we beat them (7-2), but it was a close match. This year it was 8-1 and we were like, ‘OK, we are really good.’”

Aside from Carlson, Warpula, McNally and Perry, the Knights rely on juniors Lara Crosby and Vivian Yang to round out their usual top six. Entering a 6-3 season-ending win over long-time power Country Day, the Knights top six players were 63-15 in singles and 14-9 in doubles when playing together since Brown is usually substituting other players in with matches decided and doubles played last.

“With Vivian and Lara, we can almost guarantee that we’re going to win on those last two lines,” McNally said. “That helps us so much. Most teams you can tell they have a really good Line 1 or 2 and from there it goes down. For us there is a slope, but it’s not that drastic as other teams.”

With that lineup the Knights have played well in every match except for their 8-1 loss to Charlotte Latin, a team that’s 12-3 and a top threat in the NCISAA.

“Toward the beginning of the season, we had beaten everyone so badly, but when we came up against Latin, who has won so many state championships, we got killed,” Carlson said. “Everyone had an emotional match and wasn’t ready to go in that one.”

The Knights say they wanted a rematch, but the match was washed out to do Hurricane Michael and won’t be made up.

Still, the Knights enter the state tournament with just one loss and realize they’re technically playing with house money with nothing to lose.

While Warpula will be gone next year, five of the top six will return with an eye on building off this season, however it may come to an end.

“I think we know next year can be more of the same,” Carlson said. “Before we’d never won anything, and we didn’t really expect to win anything, so I don’t think we took it as seriously as we could. I think we’re going to go into next year much more confident, and I know we’re all really confident to end the year well in the state tournament.

“This year, I feel like we’re all in a different mindset, and we’re having so much more fun. So we can build off this for sure.”