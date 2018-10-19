AK’s Smith is top golfer; leads Knights to third

CHARLOTTE – Ardrey Kell girls golfer Shea Smith shot a 75 and finished third at the NCHSAA 4A Western Regional, which was held Oct. 15 at Mooresville Country Club.

Smith’s performance also highlighted an overall good showing for the Knights, who placed second in the region.

Aside from Smith, who was 10 shots off Sasha Smith from Reagan who had the low round with an impressive 65, the Knights got scoring performances from Hannah Lindemann (81, tied for 11th), Katherine Weller (89, 21st) and Emily Lang (96, 33rd). Emily Mardjanov didn’t count toward the team score, but she was just one shot back of Lang with a 97 that tied her for 36th.

Providence placed fourth overall, qualifying for the final automatic bid to the state tournament. The Panthers were led by Sophie Marijono, who shot 84 and tied for 13th. The other Providence scorers were Erica Boyd (85, 15th), Emma Babbidge (97, tied for 36th) and Catherine Lamm (98, tied for 38th).

South Meck’s Maggie Magner carded a 79 and tied for eighth. Emma Williams shot a 90 and tied for 23rd, Ann Jones carded a 102 and tied for 41st. Stephany Noh shot 109 and was 52nd overall.

Reagan won with 225 shots, but Ardrey Kell (245), Davie (261) and Providence (266) round out the four automatic qualifiers, just edging Hickory Ridge (268), Porter Ridge (271) and South Meck (271) for the final spot.

In addition to the team qualifiers, several schools had individual placers.

Myers Park’s Audrey Nelson shot a 77 and tied for fifth overall to lead the way. The Mustangs also were represented by. Grace Kehoe, who shot 92 and tied for 28th overall.

Butler’s Grace Allen shot 92 and tied for 28th overall.