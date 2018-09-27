Super 7: Red-hot Chargers re-enter the rankings

1. Charlotte Christian (4-0)

Previous Ranking: No. 1

This Week: at High Point Christian (5-0)

Garrett Shrader threw for 219 yards and five touchdowns as the Knights destroyed Ravenscroft in a 44-0 blowout win. The Knights only ran 28 plays, but racked up nearly 500 yards of offense and the defense forced four turnovers. This week should offer much more of a test. The unbeaten Cougars are scoring 40 points per game and are allowing just over 12. The Knights are scoring 46.3 per game, and have given up just seven points total through their first four games. Should make for some fun.

2. Myers Park (5-0)

Previous Ranking: No. 2

This Week: Rocky River (2-3)

The Mustangs are clicking for sure and are fresh off a 48-7 win over Garinger that was out of hand by the half. The Mustangs are scoring nearly 50 points per game with a balanced attack, the best receiving corps around and a defense that isn’t giving up much. Right now, they may be the area’s most complete team but the tough conference games remain. This week wasn’t supposed to be one of the tough ones, but Rocky River lost late on a desperation two-point conversion to Butler, so maybe the Ravens aren’t the easy out I thought they were.

3. Charlotte Catholic (4-1)

Previous Ranking: No. 3

This week: Weddington (4-0)

The Cougars haven’t been quite right this season aside from a blowout win over Ardrey Kell. I’m not sure what it is, but with this star power and size on both lines, it seems Catholic should be blowing teams out with the same way effectiveness as they did last year. It’s just not happening so far. They’re winning games, though, and will likely have another grinder this week. Weddington has revenge on its mind after losing 42-6 during the regular season and 42-7 in the playoffs to the Cougars. I would be shocked if the score is that close this time around.

4. Charlotte Latin (4-1)

Previous Ranking: No. 4

This Week: at Providence Day (2-3)

The Hawks blew out Harrells Christian, taking a 37-0 lead into their halftime homecoming festivities, and looked good doing it. This team is turning some heads after losing a good and deep senior class, and the Hawks are quickly becoming a good bet to defend their NCISAA title from last season. This week presents a huge test for the Hawks, who can knock the Chargers down after Providence Day has rebounded from an 0-3 start. That could shake up the NCISAA landscape and give Latin some major momentum.

5. Butler (3-2)

Previous Ranking: No. 5

This week: at Porter Ridge (3-2)

After running all over Providence the week before, the Bulldogs struggled to run the football without injured tackle Trey Richburg. As a result, they trailed Rocky River big going into the fourth quarter, but quarterback Christian Peters caught the winning pass from running back Jamal Worthy on a 2-point try late to win by one. This week is going to be another challenge. Porter Ridge’s Jaylen Coleman and Grayson McCall are a great duo responsible for the Pirates averaging over 373 rushing yards per game. A loss here could end Butler’s hopes for a conference title, and a 3-3 record is not what fans envisioned.

6. Country Day (3-2)

Previous Ranking: No. 6

This week: Rabun Gap (3-2)

Country Day is making some noise and playing consistently good football. Last week, they manhandled the Hickory Hawks 61-16 to get over .500 for the first time this year, and they’ve won three of four. Twan Flip Jr. led the offensive outburst with a pair of touchdowns, and John Demas recorded 15 tackles for a defensive unit that has allowed just 23 points over the past two weeks. This week, they’ll face a big, physical Rabun Gap team that struggles some defensively, but likes to spread it around through the air on offense.

7. Providence Day (2-3)

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked

This week: at Charlotte Latin (4-1)

The Chargers had me totally baffled with their 0-3 start. In one loss, I saw they looked defeated on the sidelines and on the scoreboard, but let’s give them credit. I didn’t see them – with that talent level – sitting at 2-3 as they enter conference play, but maybe they put it together over their bye week. Since then, they’re 2-0 and outscoring their opponents 118-0. We’ll see, but they have a tough test with Charlotte Latin. Charlotte Latin has won 13 of the last 17 in the series, but the Chargers dominated in last year’s 24-14 win.

Also receiving votes: Independence (3-2)

Dropped out: Independence (3-2)