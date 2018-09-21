Super 7 for Sept. 21

1. Charlotte Christian (3-0)

Previous Ranking: No. 1

This Week: at Ravenscroft (2-2)

The Knights should be fully rested and healthy as they head to Raleigh this week to take on a Ravens team coming off a 28-17 win over North Raleigh Christian. Charlotte Christian has been very impressive this season when they’ve played, and now after two bye weeks, they can get back on the field for good. Christian has won 11 of 12 in the series and last year defeated Ravenscroft 60-6. More of that is likely in store this week.

2. Myers Park (4-0)

Previous Ranking: No. 2

This Week: Garinger (1-3)

Garinger shocked everyone earlier this season when they defeated defending state champion Harding, who is now 0-5. They gave Independence a run for its money, and I really like their coach, former West Meck head man Jeff Caldwell. But Myers Park has won each of the past 14 meetings in the series and will cruise to another easy win this week. I know it’s early, but the two times I’ve seen the Mustangs, they have looked absolutely dominating.

3. Charlotte Catholic (3-1)

Previous Ranking: No. 3

This week: at Monroe (3-1)

The Cougars had looked decent to start the season, but told local reporters they flipped the switch in a 51-0 beatdown of Ardrey Kell. I think Ardrey Kell just isn’t a very good team, but we’ll see. Monroe had some personnel changes and needed a season to get acclimated to 3A football, but the Redhawks are much improved and should give the Cougars a game for at least a half, but then Catholic will wear them down.

4. Charlotte Latin (3-1)

Previous Ranking: No. 4

This Week: Harrells Christian (1-2)

Charlotte Latin is coming off its bye well rested and flying high after a great start that was highlighted by an overtime win over Woodberry Forest two weeks ago. Ryan Brouse and the Hawk defense are playing well at the moment. Harrells is a small team in both numbers and size, but they’ve had some good moments including a close defeat in Week 1. Latin won the inaugural game between the teams 48-0 last year and should roll again.

5. Butler (2-2)

Previous Ranking: No. 5

This week: at Rocky River (2-2)

Jamal Worthy and Quasean Holmes ran behind Butler’s big offensive line and pounded Providence into submission last week as the Bulldogs racked up six rushing touchdowns and over 400 yards on the ground. After a 2-0 start, the Ravens dropped consecutive games before last week’s bye, but played North Meck tough two weeks ago. Rocky River is 1-7 in this series, with only a 2013 victory to show.

6. Country Day (2-2)

Previous Ranking: No. 6

This week: Hickory Hawks (1-3)

Country Day probably wishes it could have moments of its opening night 15-12 loss to Hammond back, but the Bucs come off their bye 2-2 and in really good shape. They should win this week and next before the conference season opens with defending state champion Charlotte Christian. The Hawks are coming off a 51-0 loss to previously winless Providence Day and have scored a total of 6 points in losses to the Chargers, Southside Christian and West Iredell.

7. Independence

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked

This week: at Hickory Ridge (2-2)

The Patriots are back in the Super 7 for the first time since 2015 after surviving to come back and beat upstart Garinger last week. This is a very big week for the Patriots because if they can win, they could start 5-1 this year with lowly East Meck up next.The Ragin’ Bulls are coached by former Harding head man Sam Grenier, but have had mixed results so far this year. They challenged for the league title last year, though, and want to show they will be back in the mix this year.

Also receiving votes: Providence Day (1-3)

Dropped out: Providence (1-4)

– Andrew Stark

