NASCAR Foundation to aid hurricane victims

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The NASCAR Foundation has partnered with Feed the Children to provide aid and relief to victims of Hurricane Florence.

Trucks filled with food, hygiene products and cleaning supplies are being deployed in needed areas beginning with Belhaven.

The foundation has also launched a hurricane disaster relief donation page at www.nascarfoundation.org/hurricane.

“Feed the Children is a great organization that gets much-needed food and supplies to those impacted by natural disasters,” said Mike Helton, NASCAR vice chairman.