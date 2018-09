CONCORD – Mayor Vi Lyles proclaimed Sept. 23-30 as “Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™ Week” in the city of Charlotte on Sept. 25 at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Race fans from all 50 states and 12 foreign countries will descend on the Charlotte region for this weekend’s inaugural Bank of America ROVAL 400.

“One of my favorite jobs is to celebrate what works and what makes Charlotte special,” Lyles said. “We all know that racing makes Charlotte a special place.”