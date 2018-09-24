Jimmie Johnson paints pit wall pink

CONCORD – Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and hundreds of breast cancer survivors painted Charlotte Motor Speedway’s pit wall pink on Sept. 20.

Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith, Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams and drivers Chris Buescher and Kaz Grala joined Johnson in the breast cancer awareness event.

Johnson, a longtime Blue Cross and Blue Shield Live Fearless ambassador, said event hits home for his family.

“To meet survivors and hear their stories really hits me,” Johnson said. “It’s impossible for someone to go through life without knowing someone or a family who has dealt with breast cancer. I’ve had many friends deal with it and then most recently, one of my wife’s childhood friends was diagnosed and she’s started treatment.

“It’s part of our lives. I’m a father of two daughters and I know that what I learn and experience here helps me have the right lens on how I need to go home and make sure my children understand the importance of early screening. It’s amazing to see the cause and to see our industry support it.”