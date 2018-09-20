Hounds sign extensions with three players

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Hounds signed faceoff specialist Jake Withers, midfielder Adam Osika and defender Scott Hooper, three returning players from the 2018 season, to one-year extensions.

The Hounds acquired Withers midway through the 2018 season via a trade with the Atlanta Blaze. In one appearance for the Hounds, Withers won 6-of-17 faceoffs against his former team in Week 11.

Osika was drafted 21st overall by the Atlanta Blaze in the 2017 MLL Collegiate Draft, but later selected third overall by the Hounds in the 2018 MLL Supplemental Draft. In 2018, Osika appeared in nine games, tallying six goals and one assist for a career-high seven points. With Osika on the field, the Hounds won six-of-nine games and opened the season 4-0, the best start in franchise history.

Hooper, Charlotte’s 28th overall selection in the 2018 MLL Collegiate Draft, appeared in five games for the Hounds in the 2018. He scooped up eight ground balls and tallied three caused turnovers.