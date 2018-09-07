Can Stephen A. Smith make two titans play?

I usually don’t go around seeking out loud-mouthed, overly opinionated ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith, but this is one of those times.

For the most part, he infuriates me with his argumentative tone and his sentences that seem to ramble on forever.

But right now, I need some help, and I think he’d be just the guy.

I need him to leave ESPN for a day, and come up with one of his infamous “This is a complete hypocrisy to the ‘nth degree. Absolute buffoonery” rants on his way to Charlotte.

I don’t know what he’d say, and I wouldn’t care.

But I’d need him to think of a good one.

Then I’d want him to somehow duplicate himself and simultaneously shout whatever it is that comes out of his mouth at whoever will listen from Charlotte Catholic and Charlotte Christian.

I don’t know who is responsible, but something has to be done.

The Knights and the Cougars played to a 6-0 slugfest to open the football season. It was the fourth in a line of unbelievable games that have become one of the best match-ups in the city.

Aside from one play – a Garrett Shrader 60-something yard pass to JB Awolowo – the two teams couldn’t do anything against the other’s strong defenses.

It was beautiful.

But that game wasn’t alone.

The Cougars won 19-14 in 2017, and went on to undefeated and win a state champion