Week 1 Football: Pick ‘Em

by

Each week Sports Editor Andrew Stark and sports writer Paul Nielsen will pick the winner of each game. Here’s what we have for Week 1:

 

Games:                                                   Andrew           Paul

Ardrey Kell vs. Weddington:               Weddington  Weddington

Scotland vs. Buter:                                     Butler            Butler

Carolina Pride vs Cabarrus Stallions:         Pride            Pride

Charlotte Catholic at Charlotte Christian  Christian     Catholic

Charlotte Latin at Southside Christian        Latin            Latin

Country Day vs. Hammond                      Hammond    CCDS

Covenant Day at High Point Christian    High Point  High Point

Myers Park at Olympic                            Myers Park  Myers Park

Providence vs. East Meck                        Providence Providence

Providence Day vs. Trinity Christian       PDS                   PDS

Rocky River vs. South Iredell              South Iredell   Rocky River

South Meck vs. Marvin Ridge         Marvin Ridge  Marvin Ridge

Porter Ridge at Cuthbertson             Porter Ridge   Porter Ridge

Forest Hills at Sun Valley                   Sun Valley      Sun Valley

Metrolina Christian vs. University Christian  Metrolina Metrolina

Central Cabarrus vs. Piedmont   C. Cabarrus      C. Cabarrus

Monroe at Anson County                   Monroe       Monroe

Parkwood vs. Gray’s Creek                Parkwood    Parkwood

Union Academy vs. Hickory Grove Christian  Union   Union

 

