Week 1 Football: Pick ‘Em

Each week Sports Editor Andrew Stark and sports writer Paul Nielsen will pick the winner of each game. Here’s what we have for Week 1:
Games: Andrew Paul
Ardrey Kell vs. Weddington: Weddington Weddington
Scotland vs. Buter: Butler Butler
Carolina Pride vs Cabarrus Stallions: Pride Pride
Charlotte Catholic at Charlotte Christian Christian Catholic
Charlotte Latin at Southside Christian Latin Latin
Country Day vs. Hammond Hammond CCDS
Covenant Day at High Point Christian High Point High Point
Myers Park at Olympic Myers Park Myers Park
Providence vs. East Meck Providence Providence
Providence Day vs. Trinity Christian PDS PDS
Rocky River vs. South Iredell South Iredell Rocky River
South Meck vs. Marvin Ridge Marvin Ridge Marvin Ridge
Porter Ridge at Cuthbertson Porter Ridge Porter Ridge
Forest Hills at Sun Valley Sun Valley Sun Valley
Metrolina Christian vs. University Christian Metrolina Metrolina
Central Cabarrus vs. Piedmont C. Cabarrus C. Cabarrus
Monroe at Anson County Monroe Monroe
Parkwood vs. Gray’s Creek Parkwood Parkwood
Union Academy vs. Hickory Grove Christian Union Union
