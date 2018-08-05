Pro soccer team helps paralyzed teen

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Independence pro soccer team is rallying support for McKenna Woodhead and her family for the Aug. 22 game against Louisville City FC.

McKenna, a 14-year-old soccer player with the Carolina Rapids, was paralyzed from the chest down after a June 25 jet ski accident. The Independence will donate ticket revenues from the #McKennaStrong game to the family.

“McKenna’s family is deeply touched and appreciative of the support from the Charlotte soccer community. It’s beyond words,” said Thomas Finlay, executive director for Carolina Rapids. “The greater Charlotte area is fortunate to have a soccer community whose response to this situation has been ‘What can we do to help?’ That’s a family.”

McKenna’s family posts updates on her status at www.caringbridge.org/visit/mckennastrong/journal.

Call 704-206-1515 or visit www.charlotteindependence.com to buy tickets.