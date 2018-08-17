Patriots praying for teammate

Quarterback Davyne Simpson was found unconscious on Aug. 11 and remains in a coma

Independence quarterback Davyne Simpson was found unconscious on Aug.11 and the junior is currently in a medically induced coma at a local hospital

Patriot football coach Mike Natoli posted the following statement about Simpson, who is nicknamed “Flash,” on his personal Facebook page on Aug. 13.

“Davyne Simpson, QB and an incredible young man, was found unconscious Saturday evening. He is stable and sedated, and in God’s hands. There’s no surgery or procedure the doctors can do at this moment. There’s only one who is working. God almighty, please lay your healing hands on FLASH. Please lift up his family, our football family, and our entire community. God we need you! Flash needs you! Show the world what you can do! When it seems like there’s no hope, we turn to you and watch you work! Please share and please pray! Let’s flood the heavens with prayer and trust in the Lord! Amen. #PrayForFlash.”

Almost 600 people posted comments and another 550 had shared Natoli’s Facebook statement on Simpson, 16, as of Aug. 15. Support and prayers from not only across the state but from across the country have flooded Twitter and other social media platforms.

Natoli sent out a Tweet on Aug. 13 that read, “Retweets and likes never mattered much, but today could be different. Share the prayer! #PrayForFlash.” That tweet had been seen by nearly 50,000 Twitter users as of Aug. 15.

Earlier this month after preseason drills had started, Natoli said Simpson (6-foot-4, 200) and senior Luke McPhail were rotating at quarterback. Natoli described Simpson as a dual threat and a student of the game.

The team’s annual picture day on Aug. 14 was a somber event as Patriot players held Simpson’s No. 9 jersey while having their picture taken.